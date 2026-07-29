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Study: Parrots have solo sex – and that's okay

Anika Schulz Translation: machine translated 29.7.2026

There's no truth to the myth that pets only masturbate out of boredom. This is especially true for parrots.

How can I write about bird masturbation without overstating the obvious? I can already see the comments under the post: "I think it's great when you're good at birds." "Birds that bird themselves, hahaha." Yes, funny, Karl-Heinz.

But I guess I'll have to live with that. Because this topic affects many parakeet parents. And unfortunately, there are also some fake news circulating.

Birds are only human too

A study by the University of Liverpool investigated how common masturbation is in the bird world. The researchers looked at around 120 different species: ducks, chickens, penguins, owls, sparrows, African grey parrots, and many more.

The result: Birds masturbate frequently, across all species. And it's completely normal.

I see it daily. My two-year-old cockatiel Rio is very, very fond of a certain rope. Every morning he devotedly rubs his rear end against it – and afterwards proudly sings about his "achievement". Hen Pebbles sits next to him and enjoys the show. I never really thought much about it. At most, I chuckled a little.

A story full of misunderstandings

However, I also know enough self-proclaimed bird experts who spread their wisdom on social media. They claim that pet parrots only masturbate because they are bored – and advise removing "popular" branches and toys from the aviary so that the birds don't get any silly ideas. Or warn against stroking the animals on their wings, because that supposedly sexually arouses them.

In this respect, the new study from Liverpool is not only interesting for research, but also debunks all sorts of myths. "The idea that masturbation is a problem behavior that needs to be treated has become a kind of folk wisdom among bird owners – which, however, is based more on general knowledge or experience than on scientific findings," summarizes the research team. Wild birds masturbate more frequently than pets, according to the study. Also, natural broods tend to show the behavior more strongly than hand-reared birds.

Further facts from the study:

Males masturbate significantly more frequently than females (55 percent vs. 36 percent).

There is no difference between juveniles and adults.

Whether a bird lives alone, with same-sex or opposite-sex conspecifics, or with other species, has no measurable influence.

Species with multiple sexual partners masturbate significantly more frequently. Monogamous species and those with long-term pair bonds less often. This also includes parrots. Rio obviously doesn't know this study.

So, now I'm curious about the comments under this post.

Header image: Shutterstock

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