Summertime is garden time! Helpers for your outdoor summer

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 2.5.2025

According to the calendar, it's still a while until the start of summer. But with our products, you can get started now to get your garden in shape and enjoy sunny days.

When the weather is sunny, garden owners only know one thing: get outside! Sure, caring for plants and lawns is work. But at the end of the day, there is that wonderful feeling of satisfaction when everything is back in shape.

I'll show you a few products from our range that will help you get the job done more easily and enjoy your garden even more afterwards.

Bring light back into the garden

Trees and other woody plants require care in order to grow vigorously. With the reciprocating saw, you can clear trees and shrubs, but also trim other materials just as easily. And thanks to the battery operation, you are flexible.

I took over my garden from the previous owner with all the inventory. There were two ladders with it. One made of wood, which was probably new in the 1950s. And a completely rusted «treasure». I preferred not to test its stability either. What about your ladder? Is it really still in order?

Speaking of tidiness. A few days ago, I wanted to clear out a hedge. And yet I couldn't find a second glove in the cupboard. I've only ever known this separation of pairs from socks and washing machines. Fortunately, we also have work gloves in our range.

Let wood shine again

Do you have teak garden furniture that has been left outside during the winter? Then you know the grey haze and green growth that inevitably forms over time

After you have cleaned the wood with water and a root brush, you should renew its resistance. A special oil for teak brings back the shine and colour. However, you should only use it once the wood is dry again. Protect any fittings and hinges with masking tape while painting.

Make yourself comfortable!

Is there anything better than enjoying the evening in the garden? Watching the sunset with a refreshing drink? Or starting the day with a delicious hot drink in the garden in the morning?

Then take a look at our garden furniture. The large lounge corner offers plenty of space for you, your family and friends.

Or you can combine various loungers and garden chairs to create a customised seating area. The furniture is also compact enough to stand on a balcony.

Is there something else missing? Exactly. What would summer be without barbecues with loved ones? At this point, I'd rather not raise the question of whether gas or electric delivers the best and tastiest results. Instead, here are three suggestions from our range.

Gas BBQs Weber Genesis E-315W GBS 11.43 kW 4 Electric BBQs Weber Lumin Compact with Stand 2.20 kW 22

I particularly recommend the pizza oven. Prepare the ingredients together with friends and enjoy freshly baked pizza, topped as you like. An alternative to the classic barbecue.

And in future you'll have even more time for nice things

On second thoughts, wouldn't it be nicer if you had more time for barbecuing and chilling out? Then let the robots do the work for you. In our range, you'll find robot lawnmowers and devices that can also clean your pool.

Lean back, relax, let the robots do the work and enjoy the summer!

Header image: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash

