Swiss manufacturer Vmax launches six new e-scooters

Swiss e-scooter manufacturer Vmax has unveiled six new models for 2025, including the VX7 with a removable battery and the 15-kilogram VX8.

The e-scooter manufacturer Vmax from Rothrist AG wants to take the plunge into the USA this year with a new portfolio. That's why six variants of the new model were also shown at the CES in Las Vegas. All the details are now available. However, it remains to be seen when exactly and at what price the scooters will be launched on the European market.

VX2: entry-level model gets full suspension

The manufacturer's most popular model is currently available at prices ranging from around 750 to 1000 francs or euros. The new generation of the VX2 will arrive in the first half of 2025 and has suspension on both wheels - until now you had to get by without it. Oil pressure spring damping is installed at the front and elastomer suspension at the rear.

The VX2 now has front and rear suspension.

Source: Vmax

The VX2 will be available in two motor variants: The model with a geared motor has a lot of torque and can therefore accelerate quickly. It is equipped with a 2.9-inch screen and has a range of up to 80 kilometres.

The variant with a brushless motor runs more quietly and is more finely tuned. A new display with a 4-inch diagonal is integrated here, which should be easier to read. The range here is up to 90 kilometres.

VX4: More power and range

The VX4 is also already available, with prices ranging from 1000 to 1300 francs. The sporty model will receive an engine upgrade in the coming months. A drive with a 52V system will now be used. This offers more power when accelerating and a range of up to 110 kilometres.

The suspension system is adjustable and should ensure a comfortable ride even over longer distances. The VX4 is also the top class that you can officially ride on the road in Europe.

The oil-pressure suspension on the VX4 is adjustable.

Source: Vmax

VX6: Too fast for the road

The new model series is primarily intended for countries such as the USA, which have less strict rules when it comes to e-scooters. This is because with two motors, a peak output of 5500 watts and a speed of up to 70 km/h, the e-scooter is not authorised for road use here.

The VX6 is the e-scooter with the most power in the portfolio.

Source: Vmax

The VX6 has larger 11-inch tyres, adjustable suspension and hydraulic disc brakes on both wheels, which are combined with an electronic brake. The range is up to 140 kilometres - so this e-scooter can certainly keep up with scooters.

VX7: removable battery and folding system

Also brand new - and with a chance of road approval - is the VX7. Here you don't stand on a platform, but on two footrests. These are retractable and make it easy to transport the e-scooter, for example on public transport.

The lightweight and compact model is equipped with elastomer suspension and tubeless tyres, just like all other models. However, at 9 inches, these are slightly smaller than the 10-inch standard. You can read more about why tubeless tyres are important in this article:

Guide Why I won’t be buying an e-scooter with an inner tube by Lorenz Keller

The big speciality of the VX7 is the removable battery. What is already familiar from e-bikes is now also finding its way into two-wheelers without pedals. Such a battery is practical for charging at home or in the office. It also offers additional theft protection if the scooter is parked without a battery. The battery in the VX7 is somewhat more compact and therefore only has a range of 40 kilometres. However, it can be fully recharged in just over 100 minutes.

The battery between the two folding footboards can be removed.

Source: Vmax

VX8: Carbon fibre reduces the weight

The new VX7 weighs just 15 kilograms. By comparison, the current VX2 models weigh around 20 kilograms. This is because Vmax manufactures the frame from carbon

Despite the low weight, users should not have to compromise on performance and stability. The same geared motor is used as in the VX2. The range is up to 65 kilometres. However, it lacks suspension.

The frame of the VX8 is made of carbon fibre.

Source: Vmax

By the way, Vmax has simplified the operating system on all models. For example, the indicators can be set intuitively. The software can be set to seven languages and the e-scooter can be paired with an app. However, this is optional - it can also be driven completely without a connection to the smartphone.