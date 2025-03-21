News + Trends 6 3

Swiss MTB manufacturer Bixs enters the gravel business

New bikes focussing on gravel and a new race team: Swiss manufacturer Bixs is expanding its product portfolio and plans to expand into both Germany and Austria. The brand recently presented its plans in Basel.

Smoke rises, epic music accompanies the spectacle and suddenly there it is, the new premium gravel bike Gran Turismo GR X from Bixs. In addition to the top model, there are two other, more affordable versions, the Gran Turismo GR 1 and 2. Bixs has named its new gravel and road bikes Gran Turismo in reference to sports cars with a large engine and plenty of comfort for long distances. And presents the high-end bike on the roof of an iconic Porsche 924.

In addition, the central Swiss company is presenting the Traverse, a comfortable bike with an optional luggage rack mudguard system for the use of various bags.

Showtime for the new Gran Turismo GR X from Bixs.

In contrast, the presentation of the other gravel bikes is almost reverent.

It starts hard and finishes even harder

And Bixs is also launching a small but fine gravel racing team for the time being. Among the women, for example, the current British gravel champion Annabel Fisher will be competing for the team from Sursee. The 35-year-old comes from Yorkshire but now lives near Geneva. Her palmares include victories in well-known gravel races such as The Traka in Spain and The Rift in Iceland.

Gravel racing The first gravel events emerged around 20 years ago in the Midwest of the USA under the name «Gravel Grinders». They are the current hype in the cycling world, where riders are looking for new challenges. After the USA, other continents have also taken up the concept in recent years and the gravel market is currently booming worldwide. These events are aimed at both the elite and amateurs. They are long-distance races on predominantly unpaved roads and paths with an adventurous and often challenging route in the midst of nature. The UCI Gravel World Series is a series of UCI-sanctioned races that are held around the world. Over 30 to 40 qualifying events, the top 25 per cent of each age group qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships, where the winners are awarded the coveted UCI rainbow jersey.

During the presentation with the designated team manager Fridolin Engler, Fisher leaves no doubt as to what her goals are for the first season in the new team: Victories. The Brit is focussing in particular on races with as many metres of elevation gain as possible. The more, the better.

And when asked what race graveling is all about, the former road cyclist says: "A gravel race starts hard and finishes even harder."

Annabel Fisher in conversation with team manager Fridolin Engler.

International plans

In addition to the existing MTB cross-country team led by sporting director Lukas Flückiger, Bixs is also launching a second professional racing team. And this in what remains an extremely difficult economic environment for the cycling industry. A not insignificant risk that the company, which belongs to the Hostettler Group, is taking here.

However, this is part of the brand's increased international focus, as Bixs representatives explained during the presentation of the team and new bikes. "People in Switzerland know us now, unlike abroad. Our goal is now the markets in Germany and Austria." And what could be more helpful than high-quality products and victories in prestigious races on trails and, more recently, gravel tracks?

Header image: Patrick Bardelli

