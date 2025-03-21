Patrick Bardelli
Swiss MTB manufacturer Bixs enters the gravel business

Patrick Bardelli
21.3.2025
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Patrick Bardelli

New bikes focussing on gravel and a new race team: Swiss manufacturer Bixs is expanding its product portfolio and plans to expand into both Germany and Austria. The brand recently presented its plans in Basel.

Smoke rises, epic music accompanies the spectacle and suddenly there it is, the new premium gravel bike Gran Turismo GR X from Bixs. In addition to the top model, there are two other, more affordable versions, the Gran Turismo GR 1 and 2. Bixs has named its new gravel and road bikes Gran Turismo in reference to sports cars with a large engine and plenty of comfort for long distances. And presents the high-end bike on the roof of an iconic Porsche 924.

In addition, the central Swiss company is presenting the Traverse, a comfortable bike with an optional luggage rack mudguard system for the use of various bags.

Showtime for the new Gran Turismo GR X from Bixs.
In contrast, the presentation of the other gravel bikes is almost reverent.
It starts hard and finishes even harder

And Bixs is also launching a small but fine gravel racing team for the time being. Among the women, for example, the current British gravel champion Annabel Fisher will be competing for the team from Sursee. The 35-year-old comes from Yorkshire but now lives near Geneva. Her palmares include victories in well-known gravel races such as The Traka in Spain and The Rift in Iceland.

During the presentation with the designated team manager Fridolin Engler, Fisher leaves no doubt as to what her goals are for the first season in the new team: Victories. The Brit is focussing in particular on races with as many metres of elevation gain as possible. The more, the better.

And when asked what race graveling is all about, the former road cyclist says: "A gravel race starts hard and finishes even harder."

Annabel Fisher in conversation with team manager Fridolin Engler.
International plans

In addition to the existing MTB cross-country team led by sporting director Lukas Flückiger, Bixs is also launching a second professional racing team. And this in what remains an extremely difficult economic environment for the cycling industry. A not insignificant risk that the company, which belongs to the Hostettler Group, is taking here.

However, this is part of the brand's increased international focus, as Bixs representatives explained during the presentation of the team and new bikes. "People in Switzerland know us now, unlike abroad. Our goal is now the markets in Germany and Austria." And what could be more helpful than high-quality products and victories in prestigious races on trails and, more recently, gravel tracks?

Header image: Patrick Bardelli

