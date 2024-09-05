Synchronisation with Playstation or Xbox: Philips Hue in gaming fever

The Play HDMI Sync Box 8K presented at IFA in Berlin makes it possible to combine games consoles with smart lights and lamps from Philips Hue. This allows games to light up the whole room.

You could already switch the Philips Hue Sync Box between a picture source and the TV or projector. Without delay, what you see on the screen finds an extension in the intelligent lights and luminaires. Scenes on the water, for example, make the room glow blue, while lightning, fire, grass and other large objects are echoed in Philips Hue's play of light.

The new box is now specially designed for gamers and lovers of high-resolution content. The Sync Box now supports a maximum resolution of 8K at a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The 4K with 120 hertz popular with consoles such as Xbox or PlayStation is also supported.

The new Sync Box is connected between the console and TV.

The Sync Box supports the HDMI standard 2.1 as well as various formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It is expected to be available in our shop from 12 September. The official retail price is 350 euros or 420 francs.

Up to ten bridges can soon be combined

Philips also revealed some news about the Multibridge at the event. However, there is still no concrete start date: the manufacturer is still talking about the end of 2024. The final, intensive tests are currently underway.

What is now clear is that you can combine ten bridges to start with. This means up to 500 lights, lamps or security cameras in one system. It's up to you which bridge you assign your devices to. For example, you can group all the lamps, lights, sensors and cameras in a room, but you don't have to.

One bridge can control up to 50 lamps.

Important to know: Conditional actions will not work across multiple bridges at launch. For example, a sensor can only switch on lights that are assigned to the same bridge. In the app, however, you can control all lights together - regardless of which Bridge they are assigned to. Central security functions such as alarms also work across all Bridges. What you can also do: Several "Homes" can be controlled via one app.