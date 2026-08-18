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Taccom v2 brings radio feeling to multiplayer games

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 18.8.2026

With the Taccom v2 from Blueuplink, you communicate in multiplayer games via virtual frequencies. A rotary knob, a display, and physical buttons are designed to convey the feeling of a real radio.

The Taccom v2 is a radio for voice communication in multiplayer games. It operates independently of the respective game and connects via Wi-Fi to the BlueUplink service. Communication runs entirely through its infrastructure and virtual radio channels.

You select a frequency using the rotary knob and speak via a push-to-talk button. All players on the same channel hear your transmission. According to BlueUplink, you don't need any additional software on your PC for this. Dedicated radio channels are available for "DCS World", "Star Citizen", "EVE Online", and "Nuclear Option", among others.

Blueuplink

Voice messages play sequentially

Taccom processes voice messages differently from traditional voice chats. A transmission may last a maximum of ten seconds. If several people speak simultaneously, the system queues their messages and plays them one after another. This allows even larger groups to communicate on the same frequency without multiple voices being transmitted simultaneously.

Blueuplink provides numerous public frequencies for the supported games. For "Star Citizen", for example, individual planets and locations are assigned to their own channels. You can switch to these channels and communicate with other Taccom users there. Public transmissions can also be listened to via the website.

Groups can create their own protected frequencies and restrict access to them. Blueuplink charges 9.99 US dollars per month for this.

Wireless version listens on four frequencies

Blueuplink sells the Taccom v2 in two variants. The wired model costs 99 US dollars. It receives power via USB-C and monitors one frequency at a time.

The wireless version costs 199 US dollars and has an integrated battery. It can monitor up to four frequencies simultaneously and stores the set volume for each channel. Via an additional broadcast button, you send your message simultaneously on all monitored frequencies.

On the 128 × 64 pixel OLED display, you can see your call sign, the selected channel, and the last speaker, among other things. Microphone and speaker are built directly into the device. The internet connection runs via Wi-Fi in the 2.4 GHz band.

Second generation with new housing

Blueuplink launched the first version of the Taccom in 2024. It still had a housing made of laser-cut acrylic. For the Taccom v2, the manufacturer uses a new housing and, above all, extends the wireless version with simultaneous monitoring of multiple frequencies.

You can configure the housing and front panel in various colors. For an additional charge, Blueuplink also offers different controls, engravings, and a custom call sign on the housing. Currently, the manufacturer delivers the Taccom v2 exclusively to US addresses. Prices or a launch date for Europe are not yet known.

Header image: Blueuplink

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