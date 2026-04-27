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Target Darts brings the Mandalorian to the oche

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 27.4.2026

After Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and X-Wing, the Mandalorian comes to the oche: Target Darts is expanding its Star Wars range with darts and accessories. However, there is one detail about the accessories that stands out.

Shortly before the cinema release of «The Mandalorian and Grogu», Target Darts is further expanding its «Star Wars» series and picking up on the film's topic. The Mandalorian, Grogu and an Imperial AT-AT characterise the new sets in the «Star Wars Collection II».

The new collection includes two steel dart sets and accessories. Target thus remains true to the structure of the first series, but shifts the focus to current figures and motifs. I have already reported on the first Star Wars collection from Target.

News + Trends The Force at the oche: Target brings "Star Wars" to the darts shelf by Kim Muntinga

What's inside the two dart sets

The Mandalorian set has a 52-millimetre barrel made from 95 per cent tungsten. Several clearly defined grip zones such as radial grooves and ring cuts structure the dart. Milled details pick up on elements of the Mandalorian's armour. Target equips the darts with interchangeable 30 mm Swiss points, an integrated K-Flex system and a matching Takoma wallet. Technically, the set is on a par with comparable premium models from the manufacturer, such as the player darts from Luke Littler or Nathan Aspinall.

The Mandalorian SP is the most expensive darts set in Target's Star Wars Collection II at 349.99 euros or 349 francs.

Source: Target Darts

The AT-AT set takes a sober approach. The straight barrel with a length of 47.55 millimetres is made of 90 per cent tungsten. The grip is structured by radial grooves, milled cut elements and geometrically designed grip zones. This gives the dart a balanced appearance and should suit players who prefer a classic, straight barrel shape. In contrast to the Mandalorian set, Target has dispensed with an integrated K-Flex system and extensive accessories. However, Swiss points, classic short shafts and flights are part of the set. The design and finish are based on the imperial runner.

The AT-AT SP is visually inspired by the imperial runner and costs 149.99 euros or 139 francs.

Source: Target Darts

Accessories: Grogu gets its own case

The «Star Wars Collection II» also includes themed accessories. Target is adding «Star Wars»designs to well-known products from its own range. New products include BOA dart cases with Mandalorian and Grogu motifs. There are also matching flights and K-Flex sets.

The BOA cases are technically based on the regular Target models. They offer space for up to six fully assembled darts as well as separate compartments for shafts, Swiss points, flights, K-Flex accessories and tools. Functionally, they hardly differ from other variants. The added value lies primarily in the Star Wars design. Compared to the Takoma bags, they appear more spacious and have more modern features.

Conspicuousness of the Mandalorian case

However, this is where a small weakness becomes apparent. The Mudhorn logo on the Mandalorian BOA case is mirror-inverted. I don't know whether this is a misprint or a deliberate design decision. Fans of the series will notice the mistake. And considering the price of almost 50 euros or 45 CHF, I think that's a shame.

The Mudhorn logo is clearly visible on the Mandalorian's shoulder plate.

Source: Disney/Lucasfilm

The BOA case from Target, on the other hand, is mirror-inverted.

Source: Target Darts

The topic of misprints is not entirely new at Target. At the end of 2025, a production error in a limited player edition caused discussion in the Community. The player's name was apparently misspelled on the inside of the packaging for the Nathan Aspinall 95K set. In a Dartsnutz forum, the error was discussed as «oversight for such a premium set», and corresponding articles also appeared on Reddit. Target itself advertises the 95K darts as a model that was developed in close collaboration with Nathan Aspinall.

Header image: Target Darts

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