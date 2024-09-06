"Taylor Swif" is the craziest music video of the year ... at least!
6.9.2024
US rapper A$AP Rocky is taking the internet by storm with the video for the song "Taylor Swif". The (and absolutely fantastic) fever dream of a clip that has come true has almost collected eleven million views on YouTube within a short space of time. And inspired me to take a little quiz.

You must have seen this video. At least if my bubble is anything to go by. Somehow, everyone's been talking about the video clip by cents rapper A$AP Rocky since today. "Taylor Swif" is some of the craziest I've ever seen:

The video clip turned freak show

A naked man lights a cigarette while sitting on the bonnet of a car driven by a dog. Another man breakdances in a public toilet while the other pees in the urinal in a headstand and the yeti or Bigfoot peers in. The dolphin sticking its head out of a street puddle, the woman with the cigarette hairstyle, the porta-potty that suddenly falls from the sky ...

I could go on and on with the crazy examples that were packed into the clip of "Taylor Swif".

The video was filmed in Kiev at the end of 2021, shortly before Russia attacked Ukraine. However, it was only released a few days ago, on 30 August 2024, and somehow I've been sent it half a dozen times today.

I want to share the joy, so:

Can you find all these products in the video?

All these products appear somewhere in the video. Can you find them all? Write me the time in the comments. Have fun searching!

Manhattan Wireless Desktop Set (DE, Wireless)
Keyboardavailable in a few days
EUR17,70

Manhattan Wireless Desktop Set

DE, Wireless

Copag Plastic Pokerkarten Deck Jumbo
Board gamesavailable in a few weeks
Quantity discount
EUR12,53

Copag Plastic Pokerkarten Deck Jumbo

Care Plus First Aid Kit Basic (First Aid Kit)
First aidAvailability unknown

Care Plus First Aid Kit Basic

First Aid Kit

Invento Symphony Beach 1.3 Rainbow
Stunt kitesavailable in a few days
EUR36,42

Invento Symphony Beach 1.3 Rainbow

Fjällräven Expedition (S)
JacketsAvailability unknown

Fjällräven Expedition

S

Carrera Red Bull Cobra
RC helicopteravailable in a few days
EUR43,43

Carrera Red Bull Cobra

Gorilla Sports Aerobic dumbbell set (2 x 2.5 kg, 2 x 5 kg, 2 x 1.25 kg)
DumbbellsAvailability unknown

Gorilla Sports Aerobic dumbbell set

2 x 2.5 kg, 2 x 5 kg, 2 x 1.25 kg

Gabriel-Glas StandArt (51 cl, 2 x, Red wine glasses, White wine glasses)
Wine glassAvailability unknown

Gabriel-Glas StandArt

51 cl, 2 x, Red wine glasses, White wine glasses

Atelier del Sofa Bubble (2 person sofa)
SofaAvailability unknown

Atelier del Sofa Bubble

2 person sofa

Sigikid We Two Bunny sigikid & Friends ** (10 cm)
Stuffed animalsAvailability unknown

Sigikid We Two Bunny sigikid & Friends **

10 cm

Miocar Persian carpet
Car matsAvailability unknown

Miocar Persian carpet

Marlboro Red Box Filter (10 pcs.)
CigarettesAvailability unknown

Marlboro Red Box Filter

10 pcs.

Header image: A$AP Rocky "Taylor Swif"

I'm a full-blooded dad and husband, part-time nerd and chicken farmer, cat tamer and animal lover. I would like to know everything and yet I know nothing. I know even less, but I learn something new every day. What I am good at is dealing with words, spoken and written. And I get to prove that here. 

