"Taylor Swif" is the craziest music video of the year ... at least!

US rapper A$AP Rocky is taking the internet by storm with the video for the song "Taylor Swif". The (and absolutely fantastic) fever dream of a clip that has come true has almost collected eleven million views on YouTube within a short space of time. And inspired me to take a little quiz.

You must have seen this video. At least if my bubble is anything to go by. Somehow, everyone's been talking about the video clip by cents rapper A$AP Rocky since today. "Taylor Swif" is some of the craziest I've ever seen:

The video clip turned freak show

A naked man lights a cigarette while sitting on the bonnet of a car driven by a dog. Another man breakdances in a public toilet while the other pees in the urinal in a headstand and the yeti or Bigfoot peers in. The dolphin sticking its head out of a street puddle, the woman with the cigarette hairstyle, the porta-potty that suddenly falls from the sky ...

I could go on and on with the crazy examples that were packed into the clip of "Taylor Swif".

The video was filmed in Kiev at the end of 2021, shortly before Russia attacked Ukraine. However, it was only released a few days ago, on 30 August 2024, and somehow I've been sent it half a dozen times today.

I want to share the joy, so:

Can you find all these products in the video?

All these products appear somewhere in the video. Can you find them all? Write me the time in the comments. Have fun searching!