Carrera First Bagger
"Taylor Swif" is the craziest music video of the year ... at least!
US rapper A$AP Rocky is taking the internet by storm with the video for the song "Taylor Swif". The (and absolutely fantastic) fever dream of a clip that has come true has almost collected eleven million views on YouTube within a short space of time. And inspired me to take a little quiz.
You must have seen this video. At least if my bubble is anything to go by. Somehow, everyone's been talking about the video clip by cents rapper A$AP Rocky since today. "Taylor Swif" is some of the craziest I've ever seen:
The video clip turned freak show
A naked man lights a cigarette while sitting on the bonnet of a car driven by a dog. Another man breakdances in a public toilet while the other pees in the urinal in a headstand and the yeti or Bigfoot peers in. The dolphin sticking its head out of a street puddle, the woman with the cigarette hairstyle, the porta-potty that suddenly falls from the sky ...
I could go on and on with the crazy examples that were packed into the clip of "Taylor Swif".
The video was filmed in Kiev at the end of 2021, shortly before Russia attacked Ukraine. However, it was only released a few days ago, on 30 August 2024, and somehow I've been sent it half a dozen times today.
I want to share the joy, so:
Can you find all these products in the video?
All these products appear somewhere in the video. Can you find them all? Write me the time in the comments. Have fun searching!
Manhattan Wireless Desktop Set
DE, Wireless
Copag Plastic Pokerkarten Deck Jumbo
Relaxdays Back brush
Cornilleau Trainer speed
L
Bic Lighter large
Care Plus First Aid Kit Basic
First Aid Kit
LateX Toys Long-sleeved overall
M
XanitaliaPro Duschhaube Wasserdicht
Invento Symphony Beach 1.3 Rainbow
Papstar Drinking cup
100 x
BaByliss Pro Pro Cut Definer+
Fjällräven Expedition
S
Carrera Red Bull Cobra
Gorilla Sports Aerobic dumbbell set
2 x 2.5 kg, 2 x 5 kg, 2 x 1.25 kg
Gabriel-Glas StandArt
51 cl, 2 x, Red wine glasses, White wine glasses
Atelier del Sofa Bubble
2 person sofa
Günther Flugspiele bow and arrow
Sigikid We Two Bunny sigikid & Friends **
10 cm
Funko POP! - Hello Kitty: Classic
Philips CD-R
10 x
Jupiter JTR1100Q
Trumpets
Miocar Persian carpet
Marlboro Red Box Filter
10 pcs.
I'm a full-blooded dad and husband, part-time nerd and chicken farmer, cat tamer and animal lover. I would like to know everything and yet I know nothing. I know even less, but I learn something new every day. What I am good at is dealing with words, spoken and written. And I get to prove that here.