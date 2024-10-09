Taylor Swift heralds the era of "glitter freckles"

Even a glittering bridge of the nose can be enchanting. Taylor Swift proves this with her latest make-up and triggers a wave of enthusiasm.

Fake freckles are nothing new on the beauty scene. But the fact that they are now glittering is. We owe the so-called "glitter freckles trend" to none other than Taylor Swift herself. She surprised everyone at a Chiefs football game on Monday with an unusual look: glittery freckles glued to the singer's nose.

Taylor Swift and her golden freckles.

Source: Instagram @fazitbeauty

Swifties, as their fans are known, aren't the only ones who think this is cool. The look goes viral on TikTok. One woman's life in particular has changed overnight thanks to Taylor's make-up: Aliett Buttelman is co-founder of Fazit Beauty, the brand behind the freckles. The so-called "speckles" are metallic temporary tattoos that are printed on a kind of XXL plaster. You place this on your face and press it against your skin with a damp sponge until the design comes off and sticks to your nose. Just like you remember from your childhood peel-off tattoos for your arms.

The silver

Buttelman had sent Swift's make-up artist Lorrie Turk a few samples of her tattoo sprouts earlier this year. That has now paid off. Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, Buttelman revealed that her sales and web traffic have skyrocketed by over 1000 per cent since Taylor's appearance.

The tattoos are already on sale at Urban Outfitters.

Source: Instagram @fazitbeauty

The freckles are not yet available in our shop.