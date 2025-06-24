That's why there's no "Death Stranding 2" test from us

Review
Resident Evil 4 remake: fast-paced horror spectacle with a touch of humour
by Philipp Rüegg
The second part of the post-apocalyptic postman adventure continues. Unfortunately, we can't provide a test because we only received the code at short notice.
Unlike the first instalment, the critics' consensus on «Death Stranding 2» is greater. The majority of outlets are enthusiastic about Kojima Productions' latest work. On the review aggregator site Opencritic, it has an average rating of 89 per cent, on Metacritic even 90. We would also have loved to share our opinion with you as postman Sam Porter fights his way through the post-apocalyptic USA once again.
We receive codes in advance for most game tests - including from Sony, which released «Death Stranding 2». In this case, we were surprisingly not considered for sampling in advance. We only received the code on Monday, coinciding with the end of the review embargo.
A separate test is therefore probably obsolete. «Death Stranding 2» takes a good 50 hours to complete, but can take up to 100. Like the other reviewers, we would need several weeks to do this. A test from us in mid-July is therefore no longer relevant. Whether we do anything else about «Death Strandig 2» is something we are keeping open. We'll have to play it extensively first. I hope you understand that.
We are always open to suggestions as to how we should report on a game in such cases. And why don't you write in the comment column how you like the game? As of today, it is already playable with the Premium Edition.
Being the game and gadget geek that I am, working at digitec and Galaxus makes me feel like a kid in a candy shop – but it does take its toll on my wallet. I enjoy tinkering with my PC in Tim Taylor fashion and talking about games on my podcast http://www.onemorelevel.ch. To satisfy my need for speed, I get on my full suspension mountain bike and set out to find some nice trails. My thirst for culture is quenched by deep conversations over a couple of cold ones at the mostly frustrating games of FC Winterthur.