The Adidas "Ballerina" from Bad Bunny arrives on 29 March

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 26.3.2025

Listening to "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" on a continuous loop while watching the new Calvin Klein advert isn't enough for you, you want more Bad Bunny? Then this is the best news of the day for you.

Yes, really, another new Adidas model is coming onto the market. With a slim silhouette and an extremely flat sole, as it should be at the moment. "Ballerina" is the name of the shoe - and it will lead you on the wrong track for a while.

The shiny golden design with suede appliqués, elasticated shoe laces and "benito" embroidery is the brainchild of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Better known as Bad Bunny. And he currently stands for Latin pop, plena and salsa like no other!

Dance style or not, the Puerto Rican musician has certainly taken inspiration from the iconic "Taekwondo" model for his latest Adidas sneaker - they have been collaborating since March 2021.

Sleek and golden, the Bad Bunny × Adidas Ballerina.

The model is said to cost 120 US dollars.

If you've always wanted to wear the shoes of a world-famous superstar or are simply a fan of slim sneakers, you should get ready now. From 29 March, the Bad Bunny "Ballerina" will be available for 120 US dollars in selected shops and on adidas.com. Anyone who gets their hands on a pair is guaranteed to pirouette for joy - perhaps the name has come full circle.

