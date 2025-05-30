News + Trends 7 2

The Balrog is coming: Lego announces second Lord of the Rings set this year

Debora Pape

The Balrog kit looks much lighter than the previous ones from the "Lord of the Rings" series. It is not a large diorama, but a bookend.

«You can't pass!» - these words from Gandalf the Wizard are among the catchiest phrases in Tolkien's famous trilogy. The wizard hurls them at the Balrog, an ancient demon from the oldest days of Middle-earth, blocking his path across a narrow bridge in the mines of Moria.

The creature can't get past, but you will soon be able to recreate the Balrog from Lego bricks and display him as an eye-catcher on your (books) shelf. The new «Lego Icons» set «The Lord of the Rings: Balrog Bookend» with the number 10367 consists of 1201 pieces and is aimed at adults.

The Balrog with his broad, fold-out wings stands surrounded by stylised flames between the pillars that symbolise the dwarven kingdom of Moria. He holds his flaming whip in one paw and flames are also blazing on his head. In front of the Balrog is the «bridge of Khazad-dûm» - and on it stands, how could it be otherwise, Gandalf with staff and sword. On the front of the bridge is a small plaque with Gandalf's legendary words in the original English: «You shall not pass!».

The Balrog provides action between your books.

Source: Lego

The outer columns can be rotated forwards by 90 degrees, creating a kind of cage for the Balrog. This allows you to display the narrow diorama beautifully between your books. Gandalf and the Balrog are removable.

The set measures 22 × 44 × 17 centimetres (H × W × D) and will be available from 1 June. It will cost 119 euros or 129 francs. You can also order it from us a little later. The Balrog kit is the second «Lord of the Rings» set this year, following the «Shire» set that Lego announced at the end of March.

If you want to shorten the waiting time: With the other kits in the range, you'll have plenty to do.

Header image: Lego

