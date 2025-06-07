News + Trends 6 0

The best trailers and news from Summer Game Fest

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 7.6.2025

The main event of the Summer Game Fest was packed with new games. Here you can find all the important announcements and trailers.

Organiser Geoff Keighley didn't let himself get carried away at the Summer Game Fest Showcase. More trailers than should be allowed rolled across the big screen at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday evening, Swiss time. There was something for everyone. From bloody horror games to charming pixel platformers and fighting games with rag dolls.

«Chronicles: Medieval»

Actor Tom Hardy is the narrative voice of this impressive trailer. This is a sandbox RPG set in the Middle Ages from Danish studio Raw Power Games.

When: 2026

Where: PC

«Game of Thrones: War for Westeros»

Jon Snow has to face off against the White Walkers once again in this strategy game. Unfortunately, there was no gameplay.

When: 2026

Where: PC

«Resident Evil Requiem»

The next «Resident Evil» takes you back to where it all began: Racoon City. Seems to be tightening the horror screw again.

When: 27 February 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Stranger Than Heaven»

Ryu Ga Gotoku, the studio behind «Like A Dragon» and «Virtua Fighter» presented a new jazzy, film noir-inspired game. It is set in the early 20th century.

When: without date

Where: unknown

«Fractured Blooms»

A farming game that is supposed to be a mixture of «Doki Doki Literature Club» and «Silent Hill». Now that's what I call a wild mix.

When: without date

Where: PC

«Jurassic World Evolution 3»

It's almost time for another Jurassic Park. Hopefully the dinos will stay in their enclosures this time.

When: 21 October

Where: PC

«Scott Pilgrim EX»

The same people who developed the fun «Scott Pilgrim vs. the World» created this 2D pummeling game.

When: 2026

Where: PC and console

«Mixtape»

Very reminiscent of «Life is Strange» and «Bloom and Rage». A story game about a group of young adults with a soundtrack by Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop and Co.

When: soon

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Mina the Hollower»

«Shovel Knight»-Studio Yacht Club Games is working on a new pixelated action role-playing game.

When: 31 October 2025

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

«Lego Voyagers»

A magical Lego game for two people from publisher Annapurna with the topic of spaceships

When: without date

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

«Onimusha: Way of the Sword»

Capcom provides a new look at the next «Onimusha» instalment

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Acts of Blood»

This fighting game comes from a single developer.

When: Summer 2026

Where: PC

«Mafia: The Old Country»

The «Mafia» series goes back to the very beginning. The new trailer reveals more about the story.

When: 8 August

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Dying Light: The Beast»

The spin-off of the parcour zombie series lets you become the beast yourself.

When: 22 August

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Code Vein 2»

Bandai Namco has unveiled the sequel to «Code Vein». The predecessor was released in 2019.

When: 2026

Where: not known

«Mortal Shell 2»

The predecessor has found many fans despite its rough edges. Part two promises plenty of action and monstrous enemies again.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Atomic Heart 2»

Mundfish showed the first trailer for «Atomic Heart 2». The sequel to the retro sci-fi shooter once again features numerous wacky robots and also looks impressive again.

When: unknown

Where: PC and consoles

«The Cube»

Mundfish is also working on an MMO shooter in the «Atomic» universe

When: unknown

Where: PC and consoles

«ILL»

A survival game full of grotesque monsters and gory scenes. Probably only for the hard-boiled.

When: without date

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Last Flag»

A third-person shooter in which two teams of five people fight over a flag. Visually, it has strong similarities to «Team Fortress», in which this mode also plays a prominent role.

When: without date

Where: PC

«Sonic Racing CrossWorlds»

If you're not in the mood for Mario and co., you can look forward to the kart racer in the Sonic universe - including «Minecraft» crossover.

When: 25 September

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

«Nicktoons and the Dice of Destiny»

A fantasy action RPG starring Spongebob that mixes together numerous Nickelodeon universes

When: 2025

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

«End of Abyss»

A spooky sci-fi action RPG set in a mysterious world from Swedish studio Section 9 Interactive.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Marvel Cosmic Invasion»

The retro 2D fighting game shows She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon in the latest trailer.

When: 2025

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

«Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver»

The legendary hip-hop crew gets a new game. A co-op action RPG with anime-style battles.

When: unknown

Where: PC and consoles

«Chrono Odyssey»

A new MMORPG that is visually reminiscent of «Elden Ring» with its dark fantasy world.

When: unknown

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Felt That Boxing»

A boxing game with rag dolls. If you've always been annoyed by the Muppets, you can vent your frustrations here

When: unknown

Where: PC

«Out of Words»

A co-op platform game with an impressive graphic style made possible by real clay figures.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Infinitesimals»

A game in the style of «Darling, I've Shrunk the Children» and «Grounded». As an alien beetle with a jetpack, you have to find a new home for your people.

When: 2026

Where: PC, PS5,Xbox Series X/S

«ARC Raiders»

The multiplayer extraction shooter in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world will be released in a few months' time.

When: 30 October

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Wildgate»

The PvP shooter with impressive graphics has been given a release date, and it's very soon.

When: 22 July

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Deadpool VR»

Neil Patrick Harris takes on the role of Deadpool in this VR action game.

When: End of 2025

Where: Quest 3

«Killer Inn»

A kind of «Among Us», but with human characters and bloodier. A body is found and everyone is a suspect

When: unknown

Where: PC

