News + Trends 3 3

The first "Battlefield 6" trailer is here

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 24.7.2025

After a global playtest and numerous leaks, Electronic Arts officially announces "Battlefield 6". This with a brilliant trailer!

The last instalment in EA's long-running shooter series, «Battlefield 2042», was heavily criticised by the trade press and the public. With «Battlefield 6» the franchise aims to regain its former strength. Electronic Arts has now shown the first trailer for the upcoming FPS smash hit - and it looks very promising.

The trailer begins with a sombre speech by the US President, who warns of attacks by the private military group «Pax Armata» on US soil. His appearance is repeatedly interrupted by short war scenes. These promise classic «Battlefield» action in a bombastic visual style.

Helicopters explode and crash into building facades, tanks cause chaos, there is flying, driving, climbing and shooting. Even bridges and dams are not spared from the destructive force. The weapons and vehicles suggest a modern, but not futuristic, setting.

The game is being developed by four studios under the collective name «Battlefield Studios»: DICE (including «Battlefield», «Star Wars: Battlefront»), Ripple Effect Studios (formerly: DICE LA), Motive Studios (including «Dead Space»-remake) and Criterion Games (including «Need for Speed»).

As early as spring, EA launched a playtest programme for «a new Battlefield» to incorporate input from the Community into development and balancing. These playtests have already resulted in several leaks.

News + Trends First insights into the new "Battlefield" and "Battlefield Labs" by Kim Muntinga

EA has not yet announced a release date or price. According to the renowned leaker Billbil-kun, the game will be available for pre-order on 31 July - at a steep price. The standard version for consoles will cost 80 euros and the deluxe edition 110 euros. According to rumours, the PC version will cost ten euros less. The game is due to be released on 10 October.

We probably won't have to wait much longer to get all the information about the release. There will be a livestream with the developers on 31 July at 20:30. This will focus on the multiplayer mode. EA writes: «The event will reveal new details about Battlefield 6's highly anticipated multiplayer features for the first time and show why this is the most ambitious title in the series' history - including some of the maps players will battle on, new and familiar modes, and much more.»

It is expected that EA will also reveal all other relevant information about the title in the course of the second trailer.

"Battlefield" games Which "Battlefield" is your favourite? Battlefield 1942 Battlefield Vietnam Battlefield 2 Battlefield 2: Modern Combat Battlefield 2142 Battlefield: Bad Company Battlefield Heroes Battlefield 1943 Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Battlefield Play4Free Battlefield 3 Battlefield 4 Battlefield Hardline Battlefield 1 Battlefield V Battlefield 2042 Entry conditions Participate

Header image: EA

I like this article! 3 people like this article







