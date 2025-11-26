News + Trends 14 12

The first trailer for the new "Scrubs" season awakens nostalgic feelings

Debora Pape 26.11.2025

Three months before the start of the tenth "Scrubs" season, a first trailer has now been released. All the main characters are back together in hospital.

The cult hospital series «Scrubs» is getting a sequel around 15 years after the end of the unpopular ninth season. This has been known for several months, as has the fact that lead actor Zach Braff will return in his role as the lovable Dr Dorian («J.D.»). In recent weeks, other former cast members have confirmed their return. They can now be seen in a first trailer, which should make fans' hearts beat faster.

In the short clip, J.D., his best friend Turk (Donald Faison) and his wife Elliot (Sarah Chalke) try their hand at a heroic performance in a hospital corridor in front of a group of young residents. The ageing trio of doctors - who have held up surprisingly well - earn some weird looks.

Then Dr Cox (John C. McGinley), known for his legendary rants, turns up unexpectedly and makes fun of J.D.. And that's not all: behind Dr Cox, the former nurse Carla (Judy Reyes) enters the picture and defends «Bambi». So it's business as usual - as if the ninth season had never existed.

Return to everyday life in the clinic

The «Scrubs» crew at Sacred Heart Hospital actually celebrated their emotional and, for many fans, perfect farewell with the eighth season. Another season then appeared, focussing on new faces.

Here, the focus was on a medical school and its students. Several popular cast members from previous seasons were no longer in season 9 or only appeared for brief guest appearances, including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Judy Reyes. Season 9 was criticised as if it shifted the plot and focused on new characters.

The dream team of «Chief of Medicine» Dr. Cox and Nurse Carla is at the start.

Source: ABC

The new tenth season could be much better received. Not only is a large part of the original cast returning, but the action also seems to be taking place in the hospital again. This sets the stage for touching patient stories, which have already been a source of emotion in previous seasons.

Writing on the doctors' coats and a logo in the background show that the clinic is the Sacred Heart Hospital. Season 10 will be a kind of mixture of reboot and sequel. One focus will be on the interaction between the previous characters and their idiosyncrasies. The new assistant doctors will add new faces. At the same time, they will continue the original story arc of young doctors who have to find their way in the tough life of a hospital.

Who else could return?

It is not clear whether the grumpy former head doctor Dr Kelso (Ken Jenkins) will make a return - the actor is now 85 years old. It is also not known whether Neil Flynn, the nasty caretaker, will return to Sacred Heart. Sam Lloyd, who played the shy, scatterbrained hospital lawyer Ted, will definitely be missing. He died of cancer in 2020. Instead, Robert Maschio (Todd) will be on board as a capable but childish surgeon. However, he cannot be seen in the trailer.

The new «Scrubs» season starts in the USA on 25 February on ABC. In Europe, you will probably be able to stream it on Disney+ from this date.

Header image: ABC

