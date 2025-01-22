The hype is growing: Arc'teryx drops 3-piece capsule collection

Hardly any other brand fuses functional outdoor clothing with stylish streetwear as well as Arc'teryx. The eighth drop in its System_A subline is also guaranteed to fuel the hype.

Thanks to the creative direction of Japanese designer Taka Kasuga, the Canadian outdoor brand Arc'teryx has long since sunk a carabiner in all gorpcore hearts. Instead of producing functional climbing gear as it did in its early days in 1989, the label has been conjuring up the perfect cross between functional clothing and streetwear from its waterproof sleeve for years, if not decades.

After the 2009 launch of the Arc'teryx subline Veilance, which set the course for the focus on the needs of urban city life, Kasuga also launched the System_A design series in 2021. With System_A, the creative director serves up new textile highlights in small bites every six months, which are intended to drive the hype surrounding the brand even higher among a young, fashion-savvy target group.

The eighth System_A drop will be released on 22 January. Available exclusively in the Arc'teryx online store and selected flagship stores.

What does the System_A Drop 08 contain?

Exactly three parts. As I said - small bites. In this case, the "OGEE Jacket", the "OGEE Insulated Bucket Hat" and the "OGEE Insulated Tote". The common thread of the small capsule collection literally runs through the lined, extra tear-resistant ripstop material of the designs: the iconic Archaeopteryx logo is emblazoned on all three products, tone-on-tone yet highly visible. While the "OGEE Jacket" will be available in either red or black, the bucket hat is only available in black and the tote bag is only available in red.

For more information on the System_A Drop 08 and prices, please contact Arc'teryx directly on 22 January.

