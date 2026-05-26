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The internet doesn't like Jony Ive's E-Ferrari

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 26.5.2026

Apple's former chief designer has dared to design a car. The result met with little sympathy from fans.

Ferrari has unveiled its first electric car. The «Luce» gives an idea of what the Apple Car might have looked like, the development of which was listed for 2024. The Italian saloon was designed by Cupertino's former chief designer Jony Ive and his studio LoveFrom. The traditional brand showed the interior back in February. The look is more reminiscent of Apple devices than classic Ferraris, which caused controversy.

The exterior is unlikely to reassure traditionalists. The look of the E-Ferraris is... let's just call it «special».

Futuristic Ferrari or overpriced Prius Pro Max? Opinions differ.

Source: Ferrari

The controversy was probably intentional. Ferrari seems to have deliberately wanted to try something new with the Luce. The choice of media representatives who have already been given access to the car also fits in with this. They include a conspicuous number of tech influencers. Cleo Abram, for example, conducted an exclusive interview with Jony Ive and Ferrari's head designer Flavio Manzoni. And Marques Brownlee was the first to publish a hands-on video.

Fast luxury saloon

The sober performance data of the Luce reads roughly as you would expect from an e-Ferrari: 1050 hp, 2.5 seconds from 0 to 100, a top speed of 310 km/h. The WLTP range of 530 kilometres, on the other hand, is rather low for the 122 kWh battery. At least it can be recharged with up to 350 kW thanks to the 800-volt system.

With its five seats, Jony Ive's car debut appears to be a luxury saloon rather than an agile sports car. The boot with a volume of 597 litres and the weight of 2260 kilograms would be expected from a car from southern Germany rather than Maranello. The 550,000 euro vehicle measures over five metres in length and almost two metres in width (without side mirrors). However, the concept is not entirely new at Ferrari either: the Purosangue, which has been available since 2022, is more reminiscent of a family SUV than a racing car.

The first Ferrari with five seats. Well, at least with five seat belts.

Source: Ferrari

Will the first E-Ferrari be a success? The public's verdict so far has been scathing. The company's share price plummeted by over eight per cent after the presentation. Comments have labelled the Luce as a «Prius Pro Max», «Apple Magic Mouse Car» or «toy car from a surprise egg». The Internet clearly lacks an understanding of Jony Ive's design vision. Perhaps the Apple legend would have been better off sticking to tech gadgets.

Ferrari Multipla for you?

Source: X / stefanobernardi

Whether you also have to plug the cable into the underside of the Luce?

Source: X / heshie

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