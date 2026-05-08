News + Trends 1 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 9.5.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements of the past week (03.05. to 09.05.) for you.

From left to right on the Header image: «Stranger than Heaven», «Space Hauler», «Battlefield 6 - Season 3».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Star Fox» - what does the fox say?

Nintendo is a funny company. Out of nowhere, the Switch manufacturer announces a new «Star Fox» game, which is due to be released soon. You can find all the details about the surprise title in this article:

News + Trends Surprise - Nintendo announces a new "Star Fox" for the Switch 2 by Domagoj Belancic

Date: 25 June

Released for: Switch 2

«Beast Link» - marvellous trash

The trailer for «Beast Link» could be from the PS2 era. You fight against Kaijus who destroy a city. The twist: if you defeat a monster, you can control it yourself. What's particularly nice is that the trailer sometimes lumbers along at 10 FPS. No wonder, because the studio behind the trashy action game is Grove Street Games. Yes, the experts who fucked up the «GTA» remake trilogy. If you still want to give the game a chance, you can do so in the closed beta, which is currently running.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Space Hauler» - space sim, with an emphasis on sim

Admittedly, the announcement trailer for «Space Hauler» doesn't blow me away graphically. But the idea behind it is exciting. The game focuses on the Saturn system and its largest moon Titan, which has an atmosphere four times as dense as Earth's and a low gravitational pull. You take on various cargo transports. The game is designed to accurately simulate the atmosphere of the moon and the orbital mechanics in space. For even more immersion, there is HOTAS and VR support.

Date: ????

Released for: PC

«Dig In» - Trench warfare

A real-time strategy game that simulates trench warfare in the First World War. The innocent comic presentation stands in stark contrast to the gloomy content. You can game a demo at the Steam Next Fest in June.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Wilderdark» - Roaaar

I am a simple man. If I see a cool dino in a trailer, the trailer ends up on this list. And this dino looks particularly cool.

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Truck-kun is Supporting Me from Another World?!» - Run over people

The latest work by Xalavier Nelson Jr. - known for absurdities such as «Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator» and «An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs». The game - and its wacky name - is a nod to the «Truck Kun» meme, which originated in the manga genre «Isekai». In Isekai stories, people are torn from their everyday lives and transported to fantasy environments - often after they die, or more specifically: are run over by a truck. And now guess what you're doing in this game.

Date: ???

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«EA Sports UFC 6» - Fist to the eye

The latest «UFC» instalment gets an intense trailer that transports me right into the Octagon action. I can literally smell the sweat, the blood and the microtransactions

Date: 19 June

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Trailer updates for previously announced games

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline.

«Stranger than Heaven» - a huge project

The latest work from cult studio RGG («Like a Dragon», «Yakuza») shows many new impressions in an Xbox showcase. The game looks insanely good - and a lot more ambitious than anything RGG Studio has ever produced before.

You play as Japanese-American orphan Makoto Daito, who flees from the USA to Japan in search of a better life. The legendary smuggler Orpheus (played by Snoop Dogg) helps him. In Japan, he becomes involved in criminal activities and at the same time gains a foothold in Japan's up-and-coming entertainment and music scene.

The epic story spans 50 years and takes place in five cities and neighbourhoods: Kokura (in Fukuoka, 1915), Kure (in Hiroshima, 1929), Minami (in Osaka, 1943), Atami (in Shizuoka, 1951) and Kamurocho (in Tokyo, 1965). Each city is intended to offer a unique atmosphere and surprising gameplay possibilities. Makoto, for example, works as a music producer who runs a nightclub. To do this, he recruits female singers, looks for inspiration for new compositions in the open world and promotes his shows in the city.

Of course, there is also plenty of fighting in «Stranger Than Heaven» - after all, it is an RGG game. The combat system has been completely overhauled. You control Makoto's right and left sides separately. R1 is the right fist, R2 the right foot. The same on the left side. Powerful weapons such as hammers play an important role. In general, the fights look more brutal and realistic than the over-the-top brawls in «Yakuza».

Unfortunately, studio boss Yokoyama has not yet revealed a specific release date. However, it is now clear that the game will be released this winter - also in the Xbox Game Pass.

Date: Winter 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Control Resonant» - surreal world

The sequel to Remedy's excellent action game «Control» provides fresh insights into its game world. Unlike the first instalment, the latest spin-off is not set in a supernatural building, but in a surreal version of Manhattan. Like «Inception», only even crazier. Unfortunately, a release date is still missing.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Leafborn» - rustling leaves

Somehow the trailer for «Leafborn» fascinates me. Flying through the air as a weird leaf shape, running on the ground like «Naruto» and beating up enemies just looks satisfying.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«HyperYuki: Snowboard Syndicate»

«SSX» and «Jet Set Radio» had a one-night stand. The result of their fling: «HyperYuki: Snowboard Syndicate». The colourful trailer is reminiscent of PS2 times gone by - and unlike «Beast Link» I mean that in a positive way.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

Trailers for games that have already been released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information

«eFootball x Naruto Shippuden» - what the...?!

Oh man, what a fever dream of a trailer. Konami's football game «eFootball» is celebrating a crossover event with «Naruto». And numerous football stars have to cosplay as characters from the legendary anime for the video. Modric dressed as Itachi was not on my 2026 bingo card. Last year's «Yu-Gi-Oh» trailer is also recommended.

And while we're on the subject of «eFootball»: Does anyone still play it? If so, let us know in the comments.

Date: as of now

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, mobile

«Battlefield 6 - Season 3» - Boom, Boom, Bang and so on

Ready for a new «Battlefield» season? In the comprehensive update, you can expect the largest map to date («Railway to Golmud» is four times the size of «Mirak Valley»), a reinterpretation of the «Battlefield 3» map «Grand Bazaar» (new: «Cairo Bazaar»), new weapons, game modes and new content for «Redsec». The trailer is, as always, great action cinema.

Date: 12 May

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

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