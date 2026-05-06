These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in May 2026

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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in April and May 2026
by Kim Muntinga
"Forza Horizon 6", "DOOM: The Dark Ages" and "Subnautica 2" are among the most important new Game Pass additions in May. There are also other titles from the adventure, sports, survival, role-playing and multiplayer action sectors.
Following the announced new pricing policy, Microsoft is starting May with the first fresh wave of Game Passes. On 5 May 2026, Xbox unveiled the following new games for the subscription service
«Final Fantasy V» is also part of the new wave. I already presented the classic role-playing game in the previous Game Pass article.
When: 6 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC
How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: Action-adventure / family game
«Ben 10 Power Trip» is based on the animated series about Ben Tennyson. The story takes Ben through several European locations after the wizard Hex unleashes a new threat with crystal powers. In the game, you switch between different alien forms, each with their own abilities. You use these in battles, puzzles and to explore the environment. The structure remains clear: you move through open areas, complete tasks, collect items and repeatedly face smaller groups of enemies.
In addition to the solo campaign, there is also a local co-operative mode. The staging remains close to the original and focuses on colourful environments, simple dialogues and direct mission objectives. The focus is on translating the series idea into an accessible action adventure.
When: 6 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC
How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
Genre: Extreme sports / sports game
Racy descents, tricks and risky jumps take centre stage in «Descenders Next». The successor adds several disciplines to the sports game formula, including snowboarding and mountain boarding. On slopes, pistes and in parks, it's all about balancing speed and control.
Career progression and Grand Tour are more intertwined, unlocking new locations, course styles and challenges. Mistakes have a direct impact on individual runs because the speed and route leave little room for inattention.
Multiplayer elements also play a greater role. Tasks can be tackled together with others or results can be compared.
When: 6 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC
How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
**Genre:**Bike adventure / racing game / adventure game
In «Wheel World», a bicycle becomes the key to a threatened world. The young rider Kat is looking for legendary bike parts that are needed for the «Great Shift» ritual. Races form the playful core, but are supplemented by exploration, conversations and improvements to the bike.
Different areas combine natural landscapes with neon-coloured elements and fantastic characters. New components change the bike and visibly drive progress. The story lays a framework over the individual routes without restricting the open structure too much.
When: 6 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC
How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: PvPvE shooter / multiplayer action
Space battles and shooter passages intertwine in «Wildgate». Several crews meet in a dangerous space area, collect equipment and fight for advantages. Not only do opposing teams pose a threat, environmental hazards also influence the course of the games.
The PvPvE structure combines battles against other players with risks from the environment. Sometimes the focus is on your own ship, sometimes on direct combat from a first-person perspective. Weapons, upgrades and loot change the starting position during a match.
When: 6 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC
How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
Genre: Soulslike / Action-RPG
A dark version of the late Ming Dynasty forms the backdrop of «Wuchang: Fallen Feathers». War, decay and a supernatural plague characterise the world. At the centre of it all is Wuchang, a pirate warrior with no memories who also suffers from a curse.
The combat system is based on the Soulslike genre. Enemies attack hard, movement patterns must be read and mistakes must be paid for directly. Melee weapons, skills, equipment and character development determine progress. Exploration leads through ruined villages, temples and threatening landscapes. Little by little, the game pieces together clues about the main character's past and the state of the world.
When: 7 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC
How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: Narrative adventure / coming-of-age game
One last evening together is at the centre of «Mixtape». The narrative adventure by Beethoven & Dinosaur follows a group of young people facing a new phase in their lives. Music, flashbacks and stylised scenes structure the narrative. Classic game systems take a back seat, while mood, dialogue and staging set the pace.
Friendship, farewells and uncertainty characterise the individual moments. Some scenes seem exaggerated, others deliberately quiet. Again and again, the impression of a coming-of-age film is created, which does not realistically recreate memories, but rather condenses them emotionally. The musical framing connects individual experiences and captures a specific moment in life.
When: 11 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC
How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: Cozy survival / build-up / co-op game
A converted vehicle serves as a home, workshop and means of transport in «Outbound». The journey takes you through a colourful world in which resources are collected and new components are produced. Solar, wind and water power supply the mobile base with energy. Agriculture, crafting and exploration intertwine without emphasising a tough survival scenario. Instead, it's all about building, planning and customisation.
In co-op mode, up to four people can travel together and work on the vehicle. Progress is directly reflected in your own vehicle, which gradually becomes bigger, more useful and more personalised. The road trip idea and construction systems merge into a peaceful survival adventure.
When: 12 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC
How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: Card game / Roguelite-like strategy / Dark Fantasy
Blackjack becomes a macabre game of debt, souls and manipulation in «Black Jacket». The setting is a purgatory where lost figures sit at the table and the ferryman demands his price. The familiar rule base remains visible: the number 21 continues to form the core. However, special mechanics, special rules and opportunities to cheat change the course of the game.
The result is not a classic casino simulation, but a tactical variant with a narrative framework. The presentation is characterised by dark images, striking characters and an atmosphere somewhere between a court of the dead and a back room. Decisions at the table influence individual rounds and the further course of the game. The familiar card game thus takes on a much more sinister form.
When: 12 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC
How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: Narrative Puzzle-Adventure / Lovecraft-Horror
Elusive locations and ancient horrors characterise «Call of the Elder Gods». The narrative puzzle adventure continues the story of «Call of the Sea» and combines exploration with cosmic horror. Puzzles, clues and environmental narrative drive progress. Action is not at the centre. Instead, suspense is created by strange symbols, incomplete information and the question of what forces are behind the events.
The locations act as part of a larger mystery that is uncovered step by step. Lovecraft motifs provide the thematic framework without reducing the game to pure shock moments. The focus is on the slow unravelling of an ominous truth.
When: 12 May
Where: Cloud and Xbox Series X|S
How: Premium, Ultimate
Genre: Space simulation / Sandbox
A huge galaxy replaces the classic linear campaign in «Elite Dangerous». You control your own spaceship, take on missions, trade, fight or explore unknown systems. The game world allows for different roles without prescribing a fixed route. The economy, navigation and controls require familiarisation, but also lend weight to progress. Every journey begins with concrete decisions: Which cargo is worthwhile, which route is safe, what risk is acceptable?
A personal career in space gradually develops from individual flights. The open structure makes the title more of a long-term space sandbox than a fast-paced action game.
When: 14 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC
How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
Genre: First-person shooter / Action
Ahead of the events of «DOOM» and «DOOM Eternal», «DOOM: The Dark Ages» takes place. The modern Doom Slayer fights in a dark, medieval-influenced war against hell. Fast-paced first-person shooter action remains the core of the series. Demons are not managed from a distance, but attacked head-on.
However, the new setting shifts the visual language: castles, heavy armour and dark fantasy elements replace some of the futuristic backdrops. This gives the familiar formula a different weight without sacrificing its pace.
When: 14 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC
How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: Survival adventure / underwater exploration
An alien water world forms the starting point of «Subnautica 2». Unknown Worlds takes the survival series to a new planet. Collecting resources, crafting tools and building bases remain central components. A new feature is the co-op mode for up to four people, which enables joint expeditions into the depths.
Under the surface, quiet exploration, biodiversity and concrete danger alternate. Each new zone may contain useful materials, unknown creatures or major risks. This makes the sea appear both open and threatening at the same time.
When: 19 May
Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC
How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Genre: Open-world racing game
Japan serves as the new open world for the Horizon Festival in «Forza Horizon 6». According to Xbox, the fleet includes more than 550 real cars. Racing, exploration, changing vehicles and collecting progress once again determine the course of the game. Different landscapes bring together city streets, mountain passages, country roads and other environments.
The series traditionally focuses on accessible driving physics and an open structure in which races, challenges and free rides alternate. The festival provides the framework for progress and staging. New vehicles expand the possibilities, while the map becomes the centre stage for speed and variety. Our colleague Domagoj has already had a look at the game.
On 15 May 2026, five games will leave the Game Pass library. The games affected are «Galacticare», «Go Mecha Ball», «Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo», «Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship» and «Planet of Lana».
My interests are varied, I just like to enjoy life. Always on the lookout for news about darts, gaming, films and series.
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