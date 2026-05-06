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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in May 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 6.5.2026

"Forza Horizon 6", "DOOM: The Dark Ages" and "Subnautica 2" are among the most important new Game Pass additions in May. There are also other titles from the adventure, sports, survival, role-playing and multiplayer action sectors.

Following the announced new pricing policy, Microsoft is starting May with the first fresh wave of Game Passes. On 5 May 2026, Xbox unveiled the following new games for the subscription service

«Final Fantasy V» is also part of the new wave. I already presented the classic role-playing game in the previous Game Pass article.

News + Trends These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in April and May 2026 by Kim Muntinga

What are the Xbox Game Pass levels? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games that can be played on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Ben 10 Power Trip»

When: 6 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Action-adventure / family game



«Ben 10 Power Trip» is based on the animated series about Ben Tennyson. The story takes Ben through several European locations after the wizard Hex unleashes a new threat with crystal powers. In the game, you switch between different alien forms, each with their own abilities. You use these in battles, puzzles and to explore the environment. The structure remains clear: you move through open areas, complete tasks, collect items and repeatedly face smaller groups of enemies.

In addition to the solo campaign, there is also a local co-operative mode. The staging remains close to the original and focuses on colourful environments, simple dialogues and direct mission objectives. The focus is on translating the series idea into an accessible action adventure.

«Descenders Next» (Game Preview)

When: 6 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Extreme sports / sports game



Racy descents, tricks and risky jumps take centre stage in «Descenders Next». The successor adds several disciplines to the sports game formula, including snowboarding and mountain boarding. On slopes, pistes and in parks, it's all about balancing speed and control.

Career progression and Grand Tour are more intertwined, unlocking new locations, course styles and challenges. Mistakes have a direct impact on individual runs because the speed and route leave little room for inattention.

Multiplayer elements also play a greater role. Tasks can be tackled together with others or results can be compared.

«Wheel World»

When: 6 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

**Genre:**Bike adventure / racing game / adventure game



In «Wheel World», a bicycle becomes the key to a threatened world. The young rider Kat is looking for legendary bike parts that are needed for the «Great Shift» ritual. Races form the playful core, but are supplemented by exploration, conversations and improvements to the bike.

Different areas combine natural landscapes with neon-coloured elements and fantastic characters. New components change the bike and visibly drive progress. The story lays a framework over the individual routes without restricting the open structure too much.

«Wildgate»

When: 6 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: PvPvE shooter / multiplayer action



Space battles and shooter passages intertwine in «Wildgate». Several crews meet in a dangerous space area, collect equipment and fight for advantages. Not only do opposing teams pose a threat, environmental hazards also influence the course of the games.

The PvPvE structure combines battles against other players with risks from the environment. Sometimes the focus is on your own ship, sometimes on direct combat from a first-person perspective. Weapons, upgrades and loot change the starting position during a match.

«Wuchang: Fallen Feathers»

When: 6 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Soulslike / Action-RPG



A dark version of the late Ming Dynasty forms the backdrop of «Wuchang: Fallen Feathers». War, decay and a supernatural plague characterise the world. At the centre of it all is Wuchang, a pirate warrior with no memories who also suffers from a curse.

The combat system is based on the Soulslike genre. Enemies attack hard, movement patterns must be read and mistakes must be paid for directly. Melee weapons, skills, equipment and character development determine progress. Exploration leads through ruined villages, temples and threatening landscapes. Little by little, the game pieces together clues about the main character's past and the state of the world.

«Mixtape»

When: 7 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Narrative adventure / coming-of-age game



One last evening together is at the centre of «Mixtape». The narrative adventure by Beethoven & Dinosaur follows a group of young people facing a new phase in their lives. Music, flashbacks and stylised scenes structure the narrative. Classic game systems take a back seat, while mood, dialogue and staging set the pace.

Friendship, farewells and uncertainty characterise the individual moments. Some scenes seem exaggerated, others deliberately quiet. Again and again, the impression of a coming-of-age film is created, which does not realistically recreate memories, but rather condenses them emotionally. The musical framing connects individual experiences and captures a specific moment in life.

«Outbound»

When: 11 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Cozy survival / build-up / co-op game



A converted vehicle serves as a home, workshop and means of transport in «Outbound». The journey takes you through a colourful world in which resources are collected and new components are produced. Solar, wind and water power supply the mobile base with energy. Agriculture, crafting and exploration intertwine without emphasising a tough survival scenario. Instead, it's all about building, planning and customisation.

In co-op mode, up to four people can travel together and work on the vehicle. Progress is directly reflected in your own vehicle, which gradually becomes bigger, more useful and more personalised. The road trip idea and construction systems merge into a peaceful survival adventure.

«Black Jacket»

When: 12 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Card game / Roguelite-like strategy / Dark Fantasy



Blackjack becomes a macabre game of debt, souls and manipulation in «Black Jacket». The setting is a purgatory where lost figures sit at the table and the ferryman demands his price. The familiar rule base remains visible: the number 21 continues to form the core. However, special mechanics, special rules and opportunities to cheat change the course of the game.

The result is not a classic casino simulation, but a tactical variant with a narrative framework. The presentation is characterised by dark images, striking characters and an atmosphere somewhere between a court of the dead and a back room. Decisions at the table influence individual rounds and the further course of the game. The familiar card game thus takes on a much more sinister form.

«Call of the Elder Gods»

When: 12 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Narrative Puzzle-Adventure / Lovecraft-Horror



Elusive locations and ancient horrors characterise «Call of the Elder Gods». The narrative puzzle adventure continues the story of «Call of the Sea» and combines exploration with cosmic horror. Puzzles, clues and environmental narrative drive progress. Action is not at the centre. Instead, suspense is created by strange symbols, incomplete information and the question of what forces are behind the events.

The locations act as part of a larger mystery that is uncovered step by step. Lovecraft motifs provide the thematic framework without reducing the game to pure shock moments. The focus is on the slow unravelling of an ominous truth.

«Elite Dangerous»

When: 12 May

Where: Cloud and Xbox Series X|S

How: Premium, Ultimate

Genre: Space simulation / Sandbox



A huge galaxy replaces the classic linear campaign in «Elite Dangerous». You control your own spaceship, take on missions, trade, fight or explore unknown systems. The game world allows for different roles without prescribing a fixed route. The economy, navigation and controls require familiarisation, but also lend weight to progress. Every journey begins with concrete decisions: Which cargo is worthwhile, which route is safe, what risk is acceptable?

A personal career in space gradually develops from individual flights. The open structure makes the title more of a long-term space sandbox than a fast-paced action game.

«DOOM: The Dark Ages»

When: 14 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: First-person shooter / Action



Ahead of the events of «DOOM» and «DOOM Eternal», «DOOM: The Dark Ages» takes place. The modern Doom Slayer fights in a dark, medieval-influenced war against hell. Fast-paced first-person shooter action remains the core of the series. Demons are not managed from a distance, but attacked head-on.

However, the new setting shifts the visual language: castles, heavy armour and dark fantasy elements replace some of the futuristic backdrops. This gives the familiar formula a different weight without sacrificing its pace.

Review Doom: The Dark Ages review: demon slaying to metal riffs by Philipp Rüegg

«Subnautica 2» (Game Preview)

When: 14 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Survival adventure / underwater exploration



An alien water world forms the starting point of «Subnautica 2». Unknown Worlds takes the survival series to a new planet. Collecting resources, crafting tools and building bases remain central components. A new feature is the co-op mode for up to four people, which enables joint expeditions into the depths.

Under the surface, quiet exploration, biodiversity and concrete danger alternate. Each new zone may contain useful materials, unknown creatures or major risks. This makes the sea appear both open and threatening at the same time.

«Forza Horizon 6»

When: 19 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Open-world racing game



Japan serves as the new open world for the Horizon Festival in «Forza Horizon 6». According to Xbox, the fleet includes more than 550 real cars. Racing, exploration, changing vehicles and collecting progress once again determine the course of the game. Different landscapes bring together city streets, mountain passages, country roads and other environments.

The series traditionally focuses on accessible driving physics and an open structure in which races, challenges and free rides alternate. The festival provides the framework for progress and staging. New vehicles expand the possibilities, while the map becomes the centre stage for speed and variety. Our colleague Domagoj has already had a look at the game.

Background information Forza Horizon 6 preview: the racing highlight of 2026? by Domagoj Belancic

These games are leaving the Game Pass

On 15 May 2026, five games will leave the Game Pass library. The games affected are «Galacticare», «Go Mecha Ball», «Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo», «Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship» and «Planet of Lana».

Header image: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

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