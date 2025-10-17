The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

News + Trends
"Pokémon" hacked - mega-leak on new games until 2030
by Domagoj Belancic
The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (10/10 to 17/10) for you.
On the Header image, from left to right: «Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes», «Terminator 2D: No Fate», «Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game».
This week there are more different genres in the trailer overview than ever before.
On sale I have:
There should be something for you too. Yes exactly, I mean you.
All the important trailers, new announcements and highlights are summarised below.
These games were announced in the past week:
The popular animated series «Avatar: The Last Airbender» is being adapted as a beat'em'up game. Visually, the fighter is very close to the original with hand-drawn characters and backgrounds. The title is only a placeholder - the newly founded developer studio Gameplay Group International has not yet been able to decide on an official name.
Date: ???
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
A PvEvP extraction shooter inspired by Lovecraft's horror works. The reveal trailer embedded below captivates with a dense atmosphere and a dark soundtrack. Great cinema!
There is also a gameplay trailer, which is less epically cut, but gives a better insight into the game mechanics:
Date: 2026
Released for: PC
Looks a bit like a playable «Severance». The special thing about it: you talk directly to the characters and robots in the game via voice commands.
Date: ???
Released for: PC
These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline
A retro sidescroller in which you replay iconic moments from the «Terminator» film series. After the first playthrough, you can change your mind at key moments in the films and play through «what-if» scenarios. The trailer gives you a deeper insight into the mechanics.
Date: 26 November
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
A battle royale game with a twist. You are in a room with other players and have to type content on a typewriter. If you make a mistake, you might get shot - depending on whether your guard has a bullet in the barrel. You can play the demo at Steam.
Date: Winter 2025
Released for: PC
The crazy cult roguelite is back with new DLC. The aim is to survive harsh weather and icy temperatures in the mountains. A new feature is the option to breed animals to harvest wool, warmth and meat.
Date: Early 2026
Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
Tarsier Studios, the creators of the «Little Nightmares» series, have turned their back on their original work and changed publishers. However, their latest project «Reanimal» is not a radical break with the tried and tested «Little Nightmares» horror formula. In many ways, the game seems to be a spiritual successor.
Date: Early 2026
Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC
Date: 2025
Released for: PC
Another beautiful puzzle game from «Tetris Effect: Connected»-Studio Enhance. Also playable in VR. I'm delighted - finally a reason to dig out my PS VR2 again.
Date: 11, November 2025
Released for: PS5, PC
A real-time strategy game with roguelike elements in the «Batlestar Galactica» universe. You play a captain of a Gunstar who flees an attack by the Cylons and wants to join the Battlestar Galactica
Date: Early 2026
Released for: PC
The Chinese action_adventure game «Where Winds Meet» shows in-depth insights into the open-world gameplay in the new trailer. I'd love to tell you more about the title at this point, but the four Shiba Inus playing mahjong in the trailer (minute 0:11) completely threw me for a loop.
Why are they playing mahjong? Can I join in? Can I take one with me? I don't have long to wait before I can answer these questions.
Date: 11 November 2025
Released for: PS5, PC
My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all
On Steam you can see the playable nightmare for yourself in a demo. The timing of the demo's release is explosive - the former publisher Bandai Namco «has just released Little Nightmares 3». It was developed by Supermassive Games. Kim has tested the game.
A game in which you throw shoes on a swing to hit objects and people. Phil played the game from Swiss studio Amberite at Gamescom and was pleasantly surprised. There's a demo on Steam.