The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 17.1.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements for you. As we have suspended articles over Christmas and New Year 2025/2026, we are also including all the trailer highlights you missed in the past few weeks.

Header image, from left to right: «The Blood of Dawnwalker», «Star Trek Voyager», «Exekiller».

Are you ready for the gaming year 2026? It's the year we unworthy ones finally get to play the promised «GTA 6» - God willing. But before that happens, there are still plenty of other highlights awaiting us.

In this series of articles, the editorial team summarises the best, most exciting and most absurd trailers and new announcements of the week on a weekly basis. We dig through the sheer endless videos and press releases and fish out the highlights for you with the utmost care.

Let's get started.

Newly announced games or DLC

These titles have been newly announced

«Brekekekex» - hit the frog!

I would like to know what kind of problem the developer «Nohost» has with frogs. Because in his new game «Brekekekex» you beat up countless giant amphibians with melee weapons. Visually, the title impresses with its pretty anime-style cel-shaded visuals and stop-motion effects. According to the developer, there are no RPG elements, no skill trees or complicated statistics: «All that matters is you, your skill and the weight of your weapon» .

Date: ???

Released for: PC

«Palworld» - new as a card game

The dreiste «Pokémon»-Kopie loving «Pokémon» homage «Palworld» is entering the trading card business. Trading cards featuring the cute monsters are set to be released as early as the summer.

You can find all the details about the announcement in the article by Kim

Date: 30 July



Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers that offer in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline.

«The Blood of Dawnwalker» - let's celebrate

Polish development studio Rebel Wolves is celebrating the start of the new year with a new video for its action RPG «The Blood of Dawnwalker» - and it's quite something. The team looks back on the past year in which the game was announced. You can also see and hear the game's main theme in the video, performed by a live orchestra. Finally, there are new insights into the game and the box art. All that's missing? A release date.

Phil's impressions of Gamescom can be read in this article:

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Code Vein 2» - everything you need to know

The release of the anime soulslice «Code Vein 2» is getting closer. Bandai Namco has released a detailed overview trailer so that you know what to expect in this tough game. There's also a walkthrough trailer of a dungeon and a trailer for the incredibly detailed character editor, which promises even more options than in the first instalment.

Date: 30 January

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Dragon Quest VII Reimagined» - this is how it all begins

Square Enix releases the game's intro video as a prelude to the release of «Dragon Quest VII Reimagined». In case you missed it: A demo of the new edition of the JRPG classic was also released at the beginning of the year. You can transfer the score from the demo to the finished game.

Date: 5 February

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Mario Tennis Fever» - the biggest «Mario Tennis» of all time

Mario's sports games are «hit or miss». The new tennis game with the plumber seems to be moving more towards «hit» instead of «miss». This is mainly because the new overview trailer shows a lot of exciting content and game modes. According to Nintendo, there are 38 playable characters - more than in any «Mario Tennis» game before.

Date: 12 February

Released for: Switch 2

«Exekiller» - Western and cyberpunk in one

You are a bounty hunter in a retro-futuristic wasteland, somewhere between «Red Dead Redemption», «Fallout» and «Cyberpunk 2077». What a mix, what a game! Looks almost too good to be true. What's the catch?

Date: ???

Released for: first PC, then consoles

«Marathon» - how will you play?

Do you fancy a new extraction shooter? Then you can add «Marathon» to your watch list. In the new video, developer studio Bungie («Halo», «Destiny») presents the different ways in which the multiplayer title can be played.

Date: March

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Sand: Raiders of Sophie» - Battle on mechanical desert spiders

A team-based multiplayer shooter in which you build giant mecha spiders to take on other players and computer-controlled opponents in the desert. There's a release date in the new trailer.

Date: March

Released for: PS5, PC

«Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties» - how to fight as a villain

The third instalment of the «Yakuza» series is getting a remake. Japanese cult developer studio RGG is not just remaking the game, however, but is also adding a new game as a bonus. In «Dark Ties», you take on the role of «Yakuza 3» villain Mine and experience his transformation into an antagonist first-hand. The new trailer shows just how dirty the Yakuza boss fights.

My Kyoudai and yakuza expert Rainer will find out whether the nostalgic trip to Okinawa is worth it in a tested game.

Date: 11 February

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Star Trek Voyager» - how the combat system works

The development team of «Star Trek Voyager» presents the combat system of the strategy game in detail in the new trailer. You won't have to wait much longer to have a go yourself

Date: 18 February

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Styx: Blades of Greed»

The stealth game with the ugly orc shows ten minutes of gameplay in the new trailer. Editorial colleague and master sneak Kim is already looking forward to the fantasy game.

Date: 19 February

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«PUBG Blindspot» - Top-down shooter with «PUBG» branding

A shooter that looks a bit like «Rainbow Six Siege» from a top-down perspective. What does this have to do with «PUBG»? Unclear. But it still looks interesting.

Date: 5 February (Early Access)

Released for: PC

Trailer for games that have already been released

These games have already been released and will receive trailers for new content or updates

«Fortnite» - after «The Simpsons» now comes «South Park»

After «The Simpsons» were able to let off steam in «Fortnite», it's now the turn of the boys and girls from «South Park». The event lasts until 5 February.

Date: already live

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, Mobile, PC

«Call of Duty x Fallout» - Wait a minute...

The characters from the «Fallout» TV adaptation storm «Call of Duty: Black Ops 7». Actually cool. But... Wait a minute.

Hasn't Activision promised that they would do away with crazy skins and weird collaborations in the latest «CoD» instalment? In August last year, the company reported that it had realised that the game series had moved too far away from its immersive and intense gameplay and needed to become more authentic again. Ah yes, okay.

Date: already live

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

