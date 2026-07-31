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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (July 25 - August 1)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 1.8.2026

The editors have collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (July 25 to August 1) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «Prospice», «Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass», «The Defiant», «Crazy Taxi World Tour».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced.

«Prospice»

A bit of «Death Stranding» and a pinch of «Snowrunner», rounded off with psychological horror in found-footage style. The announcement trailer for «Prospice» definitely sparks curiosity. An open playtest is currently running on Steam.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

«EA Sports FC 27»

And every year the «EA Sports FC» groundhog greets us.

In addition to the announcement trailer, EA also releases a gameplay deep dive that explains all the «changes» and «innovations» in this year's version.

Date: September 25

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Carveout 2160»

«We have 'SSX' at home.» But seriously – I think it's cool that so many indie developers are breathing new life into dead franchises and genres with spiritual successors. The trailer still looks a bit rough – but the potential is there.

Date: ???

Releases for: PC

«Batman: Caped Crusader»

The animated series «Batman: Caped Crusader» is getting a cooperative adventure game for one to four hobby detectives. The catch: The title is only available on Amazon's streaming service Luna.

Date: available now

Releases for: Luna (lol)

«Dirtnap»

The trailer is reminiscent of «Worms» in real time. The destructible environments in pixel graphics evoke nostalgic feelings.

Date: August (Early Access)

Releases for: PC

«Slain 2: The Beast Within»

I'll be honest – I've never heard of «Slain». But the sequel looks quite nice in the announcement trailer. Like «Castlevania» on speed. Or crack. And with a fat metal soundtrack.

Date: ???

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos»

After the successful remaster of the first part, the world's cutest crocodile (screw you, Schnappi!) returns. As a little Domagoj, I borrowed it from a friend and played it until I was sick of it. I'm looking forward to it.

Date: ???

Releases for: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been presented and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«Gears of War: E-Day»

The bloody blockbuster from Xbox studio The Coalition shows how the multiplayer mode works in the new trailer. I've already shot around online as part of a preview and I'm thrilled:

Date: October 6

Releases for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Stupid Never Dies»

The bizarre zombie hack-and-slash game finally reveals a concrete release date in the new trailer. Fun Fact: The newly founded development studio GPTrack50 consists of creative minds who have already worked on «Resident Evil», «Devil May Cry», «Dragon's Dogma» and «Far Cry». Interesting mix. I'm curious.

Date: October 21

Releases for: PS5, PC

«Crazy Taxi: World Tour»

The legendary «Crazy Taxi» is back. The new trailer shows the game environment on the US West Coast. That means: lots of sun, beach and muscular men. Sega also announces a closed network test for the game. On the official website you can register until September 1 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC). The test itself runs from September 12 to 14.

Date: 2027

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«BeastLink»

An ultra-trashy Kaiju multiplayer game from Grove Street Games. Yes, that's the development studio that messed up the «GTA» remasters. Somehow, the trailer fascinates me despite framerate drops and ugly graphics. Damn, I also want to collapse skyscrapers as a giant shark monster.

Date: August 18 (Early Access)

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls»

What if Marvel was an anime? «Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls» provides an answer to this philosophical question. I already played the fighting game during the open beta and I'm thrilled – and I say that as someone who has said goodbye to MCU slop years ago (sorry, Luca). In the trailer you can see the opening sequence of the game. Simply incredibly cool.

Date: August 6

Releases for: PS5, PC

«League of Legends Classic»

«League of Legends» returns to its origins. The «Classic» version only offers the original champions, items and systems. The accompanying launch trailer relies entirely on nostalgia.

Date: available now

Releases for: PC

«Hello Kitty Party Land»

Like «Mario Party», but with «Hello Kitty» characters. Hell yeah.

Date: October 29

Releases for: Switch, Switch 2

«The Defiant»

The trailer looks like «Call of Duty» when it was still really good. The setting is particularly exciting: you play a Chinese soldier fighting against Japanese invaders in World War II.

Date: ???

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released, but are receiving updates or other new information.

«Docked – Contraband DLC»

The port simulation «Docked» receives an expansion in which you track down contraband. Kim has already tested the base game. His conclusion: «Docked is a fascinating and unusually relaxed work simulation.»

Review Night shift in Port Wake: happily working overtime in Docked Kim Muntinga 33 likes 33 6 comments 6

Date: available now

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Cost of Hope»

The Ukrainian shooter provides insights into its first expansion in the new trailer. The studio speaks of «dozens of hours of gameplay». You won't have to wait much longer to jump back into this dark world.

Date: August 20

Releases for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

After the first «Xenoblade Chronicles», Nintendo is now giving the second part a 4K and 60 FPS refresh. A revelation for everyone who played the blurry original.

Date: available now

Releases for: Switch 2

«Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass»

The cozy «Pokémon» game receives its first major expansions. With a free update, you can also build underwater settlements. In addition, developer studio Koei Tecmo is giving the Switch 2 hit a paid DLC. This introduces an underwater city that you restore to its former glory. Numerous new Pokémon species are also waiting to be discovered. Okay, then I'll probably have to play for another 100 hours.

Review "Pokémon Pokopia" is a dangerously good time eater Domagoj Belancic 35 likes 35 20 comments 20

Date: August 5

Releases for: Switch 2

«Nioh 3 - Hell Rising DLC Vol. 1»

Speaking of Koei Tecmo – the ultra-hard action game «Nioh 3» also serves its fans a first expansion. The teaser trailer for «Hell Rising» doesn't reveal too much yet. A second DLC package («Bloody Insurrection») is expected to follow soon.

Date: August 19

Releases for: PS5, PC

On the cover image from left to right: «Prospice», «Pokémon Pokopia Expansion Pass», «The Defiant», «Crazy Taxi World Tour».

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