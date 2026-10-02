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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week (Sept 26 to Oct 3)

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 3.10.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (September 26 to October 3) for you.

On the cover image from left to right: «Alaturka», «Motorsport Manager 2», «Slam Tank», «God of War: Laufey».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

«Motorsport Manager 2»

Editorial colleague and sim enthusiast Kim suggested I include this announcement trailer in the weekly overview. The video for «Motorsport Manager 2» makes the hearts of racing sim fans beat faster and promises the «ultimate motorsport management simulation». Whether developer studio Playsport Games can keep this promise is something Kim will surely test next year.

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

«A Game About Digging A Hole Together»

Do you remember «A Game About Digging A Hole» (and all the cheap copies it inspired)? Now you can dig a hole together with friends. And on an idyllic beach, no less.

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Slam Tank»

I don't know when the last time was that I had to laugh out loud at a game trailer. With «Slam Tank», it happened. Just look at how this massive tank drifts around and beats up opponents with its steel pipe. Magnificent.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Legacy Code»

What on earth did I just see? No idea, but the disturbing «Mechanimals» fascinate me and have earned a spot on this week's list.

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

«The Ninth Legion»

I'm not an RTS lover. But «The Ninth Legion» looks tempting even to me. The many units beating each other up in beautiful pixel art look damn cool.

Date: March 2027

Available for: PC

«BrainWash: Zombie Cleanup»

A different kind of zombie game for a change. In «BrainWash: Zombie Cleanup», you clean up the game world after a zombie outbreak. Occasionally, you also hand out headshots to the remaining undead. I especially like the fifties music.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that offer deeper insights into gameplay and story.

«World of Warcraft Forever»

The launch of «World of Warcraft Forever» is approaching. Blizzard is releasing deep dives into the changes in the new edition on their YouTube channel – it's worth checking out. Embedded below is an overview trailer that explains what «Forever» is and how it differs from «Modern» and «World of Warcraft Classic».

You can read Phil's impressions of «WoW Forever» from Blizzcon here:

Background information World of Warcraft: Forever – journey over destination Philipp Rüegg 27 likes 27 31 comments 31

Date: November 4

Available for: PC

«God of War: Laufey»

The «God of War» spin-off returns with a trailer proudly announcing that the game is now available for pre-order. It looks nice, but the spark hasn't really caught on for me yet. And I say that as a huge fan of the two «Dad of War» games.

Date: February 16, 2027

Available for: PS5

«Alaturka»

«GTA» with kebabs and PS1 graphics. Awesome.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Queen's Domain»

You can get even more retro visuals in «Queen's Domain». This action RPG is inspired by classic FromSoftware titles. That means: Git Gud.

Date: October 30

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Ghost Eater»

Looks like a playable manga in black and white. I'm always happy when I find games for the trailer overview that stand out from the crowd with original ideas.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Total War: Shogun 2 - Complete Edition»

One of the most popular «Total War» titles is getting an extensive remaster with the «Complete Edition». The studio shows you everything that has changed in the overview trailer.

Date: October 13

Available for: PC

«Castlevania: Belmont's Curse»

«Castlevania» celebrates its fortieth birthday with a new 2.5D game. The new trailer announces a free demo that is available now. The save file from the demo can be carried over to the finished game.

Date: October 15

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«007 First Light - Extended Operations»

James Bond is in a generous mood and is giving you a free DLC. This includes, among other things, new tacsim missions, outfits, and a photo mode.

Date: available now

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Division 2: Echoes of Central Park DLC»

In the new DLC for «The Division 2», you head to Central Park. Looks pretty grim. In the showcase video, the developers explain in detail what awaits you in the destroyed park.

Date: November 3

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Goat Simulator 3 - Ticket to Dizzyworld»

The goats are heading to the amusement park. The trailer promises the usual chaos you're used to from the «Goat Simulator» games. The release date is particularly funny: November 19. Wasn't there something? And the pink credits also look familiar to me...

Date: November 19

Available for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«Little Nightmares 3: The Shores»

The little nightmares are back. The third part of the cute horror series is getting its second expansion. You can catch up on the trailer for the first DLC here. Editorial colleague Kim tested the main game in October of last year and had mixed feelings. The two expansions seem to be better received by the fans.

Date: available now

Available for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

On the cover image from left to right: «Alaturka», «Motorsport Manager 2», «Slam Tank», «God of War: Laufey».

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