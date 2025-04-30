News + Trends 12 3

The motorised zip is finally here

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 30.4.2025

There are innovations that seem ridiculous at first glance. These include the automatic zip that world market leader YKK recently introduced. However, the motorised zip is not a pointless gadget.

A few days ago, YKK presented the prototype of a «self-propelled zip fastener». At the push of a button, it moves forward like the little caterpillar Nimmersatt and joins together what belongs together with its rotating head.

If you're now puzzled, I can reassure you: The self-propelled zipper is primarily intended for industrial use. For large tents and tarpaulins, for example, which previously had to be joined together by hand, even in hard-to-reach places. In YKK's experiment, four metre-long sections were joined together in around 50 seconds.

A success all along the (four metre long) line. YKK will continue to listen to everyone's opinions and develop exciting products, writes the press release, almost a little defiantly. Because hardly anyone realises how great the diversity is. And they certainly don't realise how big YKK is.

The zip fastener empire

Japanese company Yoshida Kogyo Kabushikikaisha has been in existence since 1934 and now employs over 45,000 people. I met one of them, a friendly Dutchman with infinite zipper knowledge, at a trade fair stand three years ago. That changed my view of these things.

I was led there by my annoyance about a stuck zip, I was trapped in my jacket more than once. Because when do you think about zips? Probably, like me, only when it snags again. That's the fate of many everyday objects.

Ten billion zip pullers per year

I now know how complex the world of zips is and that with around ten billion (!) zips produced by YKK every year, which would span the globe eighty times if they were strung together, things can go wrong from time to time. And it's often not even the zip that's to blame. It is often incorrectly selected, poorly sewn in - or there is a classic operating error.

There are now Quickburst zips that you can simply tear off your body. There are TouchLink zip pullers that use NFC tags as «digital ID» to provide information about the product or as «Lifekey» health information for emergency services. And now there is also a motorised zip.

I'm sure that's not the end of the story either. The evolution continues. My innovation tip for YKK: every fridge beeps after 30 seconds when the door is open. That should also be possible on the fly.

