News + Trends 9 3

"The Muppets Noir": when Kermit becomes a detective

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 11.12.2025

The new special comic book "The Muppets Noir" shows Kermit and co. far removed from their usual stage appearances. Roger Langridge shifts the characters into a film noir setting that combines classic Muppet humour with a tough tone.

The Muppets are back. And this time it's getting dark. With «The Muppets Noir», publisher Dynamite Entertainment is publishing a special volume that casts Jim Henson's cult characters in a completely new light. New Zealand comic artist and author Roger Langridge wrote and drew the one-shot (special volume) himself. Instead of show-stage and slapstick, this time the focus is on the dark aesthetics of classic film noir.

The comic will be published in February 2026 and will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the «Muppet Show».

Roger Langridge and the return to the Muppets

Langridge is considered a master of the humorous comic strip. His style, which is often reminiscent of the physical comedy of Buster Keaton, has characterised the independent scene for decades. Between 2009 and 2011, he drew and wrote the successful «Muppet Show Comic Book» series for Boom! Studios and played a decisive role in shaping the visual appearance of the Muppets in comics. His work has been published for Eisner-, Harvey-, Reuben- and Ignatz-Awards.

With «The Muppets Noir», Langridge now returns to these characters, but with a new narrative approach. Although he remains true to the classic Muppet humour, the tone according to the publisher is noticeably harder and more thought-provoking.

From showbiz to the detective business

The noir story begins in the backstage area of the Muppet Theatre. While Kermit is preparing for the next show, an accident snaps him out of his reality: a falling object hits him on the head, whereupon he wakes up in the dream world «Dreamland». There he is no longer a show host, but «Flip Minnow, P.I.», a serene private detective who is investigating a mysterious case involving a so-called «Snoozing Sleuth».

Two of the cover variants for «The Muppets Noir».

Source: Dynamite Entertainment

In this noir world, there are neither dance numbers nor the usual Muppet chaos. Instead, gloomy streets, dodgy characters and harsh shadows dominate the scenery.

The characters take on new roles that take the genre seriously and break it up comedically at the same time: Fozzie Bear becomes an unsuccessful comedian who tests his jokes in the bars of Dreamland; Gonzo appears as an eccentric inventor whose gadgets never quite work; Miss Piggy takes on the role of the femme fatale whose disappearance triggers Kermit's investigation in the first place.

Noir meets Muppet humour

«The Muppets Noir» combines classic elements of the hard-boiled genre with the familiar humour of the Muppets. Langridge relies on a visual language that respects the charm of the characters while taking the genre seriously. In addition to the author's main cover, variants by artist Declan Shalvey will also appear, as well as exclusive blind-bag editions with alternative motifs and textless cover versions. The special volume will comprise a total of 32 pages.

Header image: Dynamite Entertainment

I like this article! 9 people like this article







