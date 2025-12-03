News + Trends 4 2

Amazon signs Emmy winner for "God of War" adaptation

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 3.12.2025

The planned "God of War" series from Amazon Prime Video is taking shape. With the signing of director Frederick E. O. Toye and an order for two seasons, the service is focusing on a long-term realisation.

The long-announced series adaptation of «God of War» is now making concrete progress: For the first two episodes, Amazon has hired successful director Frederick E. O. Toye for the first two episodes. Toye, who was honoured with an Emmy in 2024 for his directing work on the historical series «Shōgun», will play a key role in determining the tone and look of the series. In addition to «Shōgun», he was also involved in productions such as «The Boys», «Westworld» and most recently the series adaptation of «Fallout».

Parallel to this, Amazon is sending a clear signal: The streaming service has ordered the series for two seasons at once, underlining its great confidence in the project and the prospect of establishing «God of War» as a weighty prestige production.

Creative direction gets a clear structure

Ronald D. Moore, who has experience in building complex series worlds with «Battlestar Galactica» from 2004 and «Outlander», has had overall creative responsibility since the end of 2024. His arrival ended a phase of relative uncertainty and gave the production a clearer profile. Together with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios and Playstation Productions, Moore is working on adapting the original in such a way that it picks up the gaming fans and reaches a new audience at the same time.

Ronald D. Moore is the showrunner responsible for the creative direction of the «God of War» series.

Source: Gage Skidmore

Orientation to the Nordic era of games

In terms of content, the series follows the Nordic phase of the video game series, which marked the narrative reboot for «God of War» in 2018. The starting point is the joint journey of Kratos and his son Atreus to bring the ashes of Kratos' deceased wife Faye to the highest peak of the nine worlds. This premise forms the emotional centre of the original: a father-son relationship characterised by reticence, mistrust and gradual growing together.

The relationship between Kratos and Atreus forms the emotional centre of the planned series adaptation.

Source: Santa Monica Studio

In addition, the series will focus on the conflicts with figures from Norse mythology, including gods such as Baldur, Freya and Thor, whose roles could be rebalanced in the series version. The makers are not planning a direct, scenic retelling of the game. Instead, the plot is to be restructured for serialised storytelling, in particular through additional perspectives, expanded secondary characters and a clearer embedding in the political and mythological structures of the nine worlds.

Casting as the crucial next step

While the creative direction is taking shape, casting is moving to the forefront. The casting of Kratos and Atreus, in particular, is considered crucial in order to credibly convey the emotional depth and dynamic tension of the original. No roles have been confirmed yet, but the selection is to be given special priority according to the production.

In the games, Kratos was most recently voiced by Christopher Judge, whose distinctive voice and calm intensity have decisively characterised the character. Judge is also known to many from the sci-fi series «Stargate SG-1», in which he played Teal'c. Judge himself is not currently being considered as a candidate for the series adaptation.

With an Emmy for his employees on «Shōgun», Frederick E. O. Toye is one of the most renowned directors of the genre.

Source: directorsguild / Instagram

Preparations are already underway in Vancouver, which is still planned as the central filming location. The production is currently in the script phase and casting is also underway. The actual start of filming is planned for March 2026, which is why a start date before 2027 hardly seems realistic.

Significance of the game series

The original is one of Sony Interactive Entertainment's most successful brands. Since the first spin-off in 2005, the series has become a core pillar of the Playstation platform and has sold over 60 million units worldwide.

The 2018 reinterpretation in particular, developed by Santa Monica Studio, set new standards: «God of War» won numerous «Game of the Year» awards and was celebrated by critics and players alike. By 2022, the game had sold around 23 million copies alone. The sequel «God of War Ragnarök» finally established the series as a blockbuster brand after achieving over five million sales in its first week at launch, setting a record for exclusive titles on Playstation 5.

Header image: Santa Monica Studio

