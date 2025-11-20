Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
News + Trends
2610

"Chevron 7 activated": Sci-fi cult "Stargate" gets new series

Kim Muntinga
20.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

In 2022, Amazon took over the long-established studio MGM and with it the rights to the sci-fi cult "Stargate". Prime Video is now producing a new series in the franchise for the first time.

Amazon MGM Studios is bringing «Stargate» back to the screens. The new series is being created under the direction of Martin Gero, who is responsible as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Prime Video has officially ordered the project and is positioning it as a visionary new chapter within the familiar sci-fi universe.

A franchise with history and a familiar name at the helm

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Gero («Blindspot») is returning to the cosmos that has significantly shaped his career. The author and producer was involved in all three previous «Stargate» series - from «SG-1» to «Atlantis» and «Universe». Looking back, he describes working on this universe as crucial to his path in television. However, the new production is intended to be neither a reboot nor a direct sequel, but a stand-alone chapter in the existing canon of the franchise.

Scene from the «Stargate» movie from 1994, which laid the foundation for the later series universe.
Scene from the «Stargate» movie from 1994, which laid the foundation for the later series universe.
Source: MGM Studios

The origins of «Stargate» go back to the 1994 cinema film by Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin. This was followed by successful series such as «Stargate SG-1», «Atlantis» and «Universe», which together have made the universe one of the longest-running sci-fi franchises on television.

What «Stargate» is all about

«Stargate» tells the story of an intergalactic network of ancient gates that are connected by a special address system and enable travel to distant worlds. The series usually centres on military and scientific teams who use these portals to explore new planets, encounter alien cultures and fight political and technological conflicts.

The team from the early seasons of «Stargate SG-1»: Teal'c, Samantha Carter, Jack O'Neill and Daniel Jackson.
The team from the early seasons of «Stargate SG-1»: Teal'c, Samantha Carter, Jack O'Neill and Daniel Jackson.
Source: MGM Studios

The franchise combines classic science fiction elements with adventure motifs and an episodic narrative style that has given rise to a broad world view with its own mythology over the years. Above all, «Stargate SG-1» characterised this cosmos over ten seasons and anchored the franchise as an integral part of modern TV sci-fi.

Production with familiar characters

The new series is not being created in a vacuum. In addition to Gero, Emmerich and Devlin are also involved as executive producers. Meanwhile, long-time creative voices such as Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi are involved in an advisory function. The involvement of these names suggests that Prime Video is looking to strike a balance between modernisation and respect for the previous series architecture.

Geneva-born Martin Gero, pictured here with Jaimie Alexander, helped shape the «Stargate» universe back in the 2000s.
Geneva-born Martin Gero, pictured here with Jaimie Alexander, helped shape the «Stargate» universe back in the 2000s.
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Pinterest

What is and isn't known so far

The plot remains under wraps for the time being. Casting questions are also unresolved. But one thing is certain: The series will be released worldwide via Prime Video, in over 240 countries.

It is currently unclear whether characters from previous series will return or whether the new series will focus more on new characters. There are also no details yet on the planned output, budget or release date.

Why the comeback is coming now

The timing is no coincidence. Prime Video has held the rights to the Stargate franchise since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022. Despite repeated speculation, it remained unclear for a long time whether and in what form the universe would be continued. The now confirmed series production provides clarity for the first time and marks the concrete starting point for a new chapter within the brand.

As a fan of the franchise, I'm looking forward to the new series project. The last sign of life - the web series «Stargate Origins» (2018) - was hardly convincing in terms of quality and played virtually no role in the canon. This makes the relaunch on Prime Video all the more exciting.

26 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Kim Muntinga
Editor
Kim.Muntinga@galaxus.de

My interests are varied, I just like to enjoy life. Always on the lookout for news about darts, gaming, films and series.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Paradox replaces Colossal Order: "Cities: Skylines 2" gets new development studio

    by Kim Muntinga

  • News + Trends

    Catan is being made into a film: Netflix plans films and series based on the classic board game

    by Ramon Schneider

  • News + Trends

    McConaughey and Caine cede their voice to AI

    by Luca Fontana

10 comments

Avatar
later