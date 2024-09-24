The new "Amazfit T-Rex 3" smartwatch gets a special Hyrox Race mode

The "Amazfit T-Rex 3" is the latest smartwatch from Zepp Health. It is the first model on the market that has all the necessary functions that are relevant for Hyrox athletes. Hyrox is currently the fastest growing sport worldwide.

At this year's IFA tech fair in Berlin, Zepp Health presented its latest smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex 3. According to the manufacturer, the ultra-watch for just 300 francs impresses with a week-long battery life, large screen and robust construction, making it an affordable alternative to the ultra-watches from Samsung, Apple and others.

News + Trends Amazfit T-Rex 3 unveiled: an ultra-watch for just 300 euros or francs by Lorenz Keller

Hyrox race mode

Now comes the Hyrox Race Mode, an update that was developed in close collaboration with Hyrox and, as Zepp Health writes in a press release, records all training sessions. These are arranged in the order of the Hyrox competitions. According to the manufacturer, all it takes is the press of a button and the "Amazfit T-Rex 3" begins to precisely monitor the next workout. Athletes can also personalise the settings of their watch and monitor important data such as the duration of individual exercises, the heart rate or their maximum percentage value for themselves.

If necessary, the "Amazfit T-Rex 3" issues warnings when athletes leave their safe heart rate zone or burn a certain amount of calories, for example. According to Zepp Health, the Hyrox Race mode is particularly practical: it includes single and double starts as well as team relay starts.

How Hyrox works

The indoor competition Hyrox is a challenging mix of endurance sports and functional exercises. According to the manufacturer, the functions of the "Amazfit T-Rex 3" are ideally suited to the special features of Hyrox, as success depends on achieving the best possible balance between strength, general fitness and speed. The watch's Hyrox Race mode is designed to help find this balance.

Hyrox competitions run identically all over the world: eight kilometres are run, interrupted by eight strictly defined training stations. After the first kilometre, a ski ergometer that simulates a 1000-metre ski slope awaits the athletes. The other stations are: Pushing and pulling a loaded sled over 50 metres, an 80-metre burpee long jump, 1000-metre rowing, a 200-metre farmer's carry and sandbag lunges. The last station after the eighth running kilometre is the wallball, where a medicine ball is thrown from a squat position. The women have to complete 75 repetitions, the men 100. The winner of the Hyrox competition is the person who completes all the training sessions the fastest.

The current women's record is held by American Meg Jacoby. She was the first woman to break the hour at the 2024 World Championships in Nice. The men's record of 53 minutes 22 seconds belongs to her compatriot Hunter McIntyre.

Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.