The new cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson presses the dirt

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 4.9.2025

Dyson's new top-of-the-range vacuum cleaner is called the Piston Animal DS60. Instead of even more suction power, the British manufacturer is focussing on accessories and clever details.

After «Gen5detect» and «V15», Dyson is changing its name again. The latest model is called Piston Animal DS60. Incidentally, a «Piston Animal» already exists. The mascot of the NBA team from Detroit is a real powerhouse. Probably not a coincidental name similarity.

Not just more power

The name, which may seem confusing at first glance, is the only questionable decision that Dyson has made. Otherwise, the manufacturer from England is focussing on innovations that promise to make everyday cleaning easier.

The vacuum cleaner was developed from scratch. However, it has adopted some features from its predecessors, such as the green laser that lights up the dirt on the floor. This allows you to recognise exactly where cleaning is needed.

The Piston Animal DS60 is the new top model from Dyson.

Source: Dyson

The engineers have installed the motor the other way round compared to its predecessors so that the airflow has to be redirected less. The result: the 900-watt turbine generates 315 air watts of suction power. With the V15 it was 240 air watts, with the Gen5detect 262 air watts.

But power is not the focus, because the strongest suction power is useless if you can't get to the dust or are annoyed by inefficient brushes.

Brush for everything and wet cleaning attachment

Dyson has developed a new brush for the Piston Animal DS60. It consists of two conically shaped rollers. These are designed to prevent long hair from winding up on them. The hair slides from the thick centre to the outside, where the rollers are thinner. From there, they are sucked into the dirt container.

The new brush with the familiar green laser is thicker on the inside than on the outside.

Source: Dyson

The brush is equipped with sensors that recognise the type of floor. The system automatically adjusts the suction power and rotation speed. The hard blades on the brush are shorter than the soft ones. On hard floors, they do not reach the surface at all. Not so with carpets: There they should help to remove the dust and dirt. Up to 70 minutes of runtime are possible on one battery charge.

Dyson wants to cover all purposes with the «All-Floor-Cones-Sense» floor nozzle. Changing it during cleaning is no longer necessary.

Those who want to mop the floor can order the Piston Animal DS60 in combination with the «Submarine» attachment - or buy this as an accessory at a later date. The manufacturer has slightly improved version 2.0, for example in the separation of water and solid particles. You can find out how the «Submarine» works in this test.

Pressed dust and lots of accessories

Although the dust container of the new model is smaller than its predecessors, it can hold three times as much dust and dirt, according to Dyson. This is possible because a slider can be used to compress the dirt - should this be necessary for longer cleaning sessions. The slider also helps to ensure that no hair or dust is left behind in the container when emptying, which would have to be removed by hand.

If necessary, you can compress the dirt.

Source: Dyson

Dyson is also planning a self-emptying docking station with a three-litre collection bag, as already offered by Samsung, for example. It is unclear exactly when this will be available. In the product presentation via video conference, Dyson talks about «coming soon». Which vacuum cleaners can be emptied with it is also still open.

The new Dyson vacuum cleaner is intended to be an all-rounder, which is why the manufacturer is including a few additional attachments. The combi attachment combines the nozzle and brush into one tool, allowing you to quickly switch between vacuuming and dusting. The crevice nozzle is designed for edges and narrow spaces. And the hair nozzle 2.0 removes pet hair from upholstered furniture, carpets and other textiles. Now you know why «Animal» is in the name.

There are many accessories for the new Dyson, for example for cleaning gaps.

Source: Dyson

There are four different cleaning sets that can be purchased separately: Brushes and nozzles for deep cleaning carpets, upholstered furniture and mattresses. A car cleaning set with nozzles and an extension hose. A pet care set to vacuum hair from cats or dogs while brushing. And the extended cleaning set with three tools for hard-to-reach areas.

The Piston Animal DS60 will be launched on the market in September. It costs 849 francs or euros, or 999 francs or euros with the Submarine attachment. It is not yet clear exactly when it will be available in our shop.

Header image: Dyson

