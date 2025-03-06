The new Crocs "Trailbreak": A sneaker that is as airy as a sandal
Crocs has just launched a new product line called Crocs EXP. It starts with the "Trailbreak" - a shoe with outdoor vibes to slip into.
This week, Ugly Shoe veteran Crocs announced a new product line on social media: Crocs EXP. The suffix stands for "express", "experiment" and "expand" in German. Under this umbrella, the US shoe manufacturer wants to "explore the most daring and unconventional silhouettes" in future.
The website states: "Bold new shapes merge with purposeful design to create a forward-thinking expression of style and functionality." And with the "Trailbreak", Crocs immediately delivers the first materialised vision of these grand words.
Sneaker or sandal? Both!
The "Trailbreak" is a hybrid of dad sneaker and trekking sandal. It is characterised by airy cut-outs, a striking sole and a quick lacing system as well as heel tabs for slipping in and out quickly. When a New Balance "530" does lewd things with a Keen "Uneek", this is probably exactly what you would get. However, while Keen's sneaker sandals - despite the hype - sometimes look like they've strayed from the hiking trail in everyday life, the "Trailbreak" seems equally at home on earth and tarmac.
And although an open-toe sneaker from Crocs sounds as if it could fulfil the wildest ugly shoe fantasies, the result looks disappointingly tame. You could say a lot less offensive than the classic Crocs. In fact, the "Trailbreak" is not a completely new model, but a modernised version of its predecessor of the same name from the decade. Incidentally, the model for the first campaign for the "Trailbreak" 2.0 is none other than musician Thundercat.
Crocs presents two more new products
In addition to the "Trailbreak", which Crocs has chosen as the flagship of the new product line, two other silhouettes were presented: The "Quick Trail", obviously inspired by hiking boots, and the "Quiet Clog", which is reminiscent of the "Superbirki".
The three EXP models will be available exclusively in the Crocs app from 20 March. Whether they will also make it into the Galaxus range later remains to be seen.
