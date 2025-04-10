The new front light with dashcam Varia Vue from Garmin

Garmin Varia Vue
600 lm
A maximum of 600 lumens and an integrated dashcam: the new Varia Vue front light from Garmin records videos and saves them automatically as soon as the device recognises an incident.
With the new bike light, Garmin is closing a gap in its product portfolio. After a video function for the rear light, the Varia Vue is a front light that offers the same option.
As Garmin writes in a media release, the integrated camera records sharp videos in 4K and automatically saves them in the event of an accident. With a light intensity of up to 600 lumens and side lighting, cyclists should be able to see all hazards on the road even in poor lighting conditions. The Varia Vue has a battery life of up to seven hours in low continuous light mode, including video recording.
When paired with an Edge bike computer, the Varia Vue's smart auto-brightness function adjusts the light in five levels - continuous light mode low, medium, high and day or night flashing mode - to the light conditions and current speed. The Varia app can be used to make light and camera settings, edit and save videos via WLAN and add data overlays. With the optionally available Varia RCT715 with integrated rear light and dashcam, video recordings of an entire overtaking manoeuvre can also be made.
I will test the technology extensively over the next few weeks and report on it if possible
From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.