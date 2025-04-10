News + Trends 3

The new front light with dashcam Varia Vue from Garmin

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 10.4.2025

A maximum of 600 lumens and an integrated dashcam: the new Varia Vue front light from Garmin records videos and saves them automatically as soon as the device recognises an incident.

With the new bike light, Garmin is closing a gap in its product portfolio. After a video function for the rear light, the Varia Vue is a front light that offers the same option.

Bike lights Garmin Varia Vue 600 lm

See and be seen with the Garmin Varia Vue

As Garmin writes in a media release, the integrated camera records sharp videos in 4K and automatically saves them in the event of an accident. With a light intensity of up to 600 lumens and side lighting, cyclists should be able to see all hazards on the road even in poor lighting conditions. The Varia Vue has a battery life of up to seven hours in low continuous light mode, including video recording.

Good visibility in all conditions with the Varia Vue.

Source: Garmin

When paired with an Edge bike computer, the Varia Vue's smart auto-brightness function adjusts the light in five levels - continuous light mode low, medium, high and day or night flashing mode - to the light conditions and current speed. The Varia app can be used to make light and camera settings, edit and save videos via WLAN and add data overlays. With the optionally available Varia RCT715 with integrated rear light and dashcam, video recordings of an entire overtaking manoeuvre can also be made.

Bike computers EUR 369,94 Garmin VARIA RCT715 15

Technical specifications

Integrated camera records videos in 4K quality to document accidents

bright front light with up to 600 lumens of light intensity and side lighting

smart auto-brightness adjusts light intensity to light conditions and current speed

Battery life up to 7 hours in daytime flashing mode with video recording in 1080p and image stabilisation

Compatible with Varia app and Edge bike computers

Supplement to the Varia RCT715 to document the entire overtaking process

I will test the technology extensively over the next few weeks and report on it if possible

Header image: Garmin

I like this article! 3 people like this article







