The new "Pace Pro" is the first sports watch from Coros with an Amoled display

Double the computing power and better battery life: this is what Coros promises for the "Pace Pro" sports watch. It will also be the brand's first watch with an Amoled display. The retail price is around 400 francs.

Six years after the "Pace" GPS multisport watch, Coros is launching the latest model in the Pace series, the "Pace Pro". The 1.3-inch Amoled display is particularly eye-catching. According to the press release, the new sports watch is aimed at "athletes who want to take their performance to the next level." The manufacturer goes on to say that this brand-new watch combines breathtaking speed with a vibrant Amoled display.

Amoled instead of LCD: the new "Pace Pro". Coros

Bright display and good battery life

With twice as much processing power and three times the zoom speed, the "Pace Pro" offers very fast response times compared to previous models, according to Coros. The 1.3"-display with 1500 nits also ensures good legibility - even in the dark or in poor lighting conditions. The watch offers up to 38 hours of running time in GPS mode or 20 days in standard mode, which is ideal for long competitions or training phases, Coros continues.

Product details

Display size: 1.3"

Display type: Amoled touch screen

Display material: reinforced mineral glass

Dimensions: 46 × 46 × 12.25 mm

Strap: silicone or nylon straps

Weight: nylon strap: 37 g, silicone strap: 49 g

Battery life: 20 days in normal use

Satellite systems: GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS

Water-resistant: 5 ATM (50 metres)

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Price: Fr. 409.90

The "Pace Pro" from Coros is available with a silicone or nylon strap. Coros

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will test the technology and report on it.