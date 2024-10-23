The Nike "Air Max 95" has never looked so stylish

Nike presents a reinterpretation of the "Air Max 95" in collaboration with the premium streetwear shop A Ma Maniére. With refined details and a chic leather exterior, the sneaker stands out from previous collabs.

The "Air Max 95" with its chunky, striking look is a classic from Nike. Definitely iconic - but elegant? Rather not. Until now: Because A Ma Maniére, a boutique for premium streetwear, has now given the 90s running shoe a sophisticated update.

The sneaker is being released as part of the "While You Were Sleeping" collection, which celebrates the tenth anniversary of the shop founded in Atlanta. A Ma Maniére, now also represented in Washington, D.C. and Houston, is launching six limited-edition sneakers as part of this series, which were created in collaboration with Nike and its subsidiaries Jordan Brand and Converse.

Decent and chic

The "Air Max 95 W.Y.W.S." stands out from previous models thanks to small but effective details. For example, the individual panels of the characteristic patchwork-like surface do not overlap as in the standard version. Instead, they are joined evenly with a decorative zigzag stitch. In addition, the vertical grooves typical of the "Air Max 95" have been omitted, giving the sneaker a calmer appearance.

The shoe comes in a full leather look. Perforated leather has been used instead of the classic mesh fabric in the upper area. The subtle colour palette of mauve, grey and brown tones underline the sophisticated look.

The A Ma Maniére branding can be found in several places, most prominently in the form of a patch on the tongue. The two laser engravings on the side of the heel and toe and the monogrammed logo on the insole and outsole are more subtle.

Source: A Ma Maniére

Price and availability

The "Air Max 95 W.Y.W.S." will unfortunately not be available in our shop. It can be ordered directly online from A Ma Maniére from 25 October. The sneaker will also be available in selected US stores as early as 24 October. The shoe is available in men's and women's sizes and costs the equivalent of around 170 francs.

A Ma Maniére and Nike have a long-standing collaboration, which began in 2019 with an "Air Force 1 Low" and has regularly produced new, limited edition models since then.