The "western tie" is making a comeback in our wardrobes

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 5.2.2025

The origins of the western tie are controversial. But one thing is crystal clear: it's back - and more versatile to wear than you thought. Yee-haw!

If you research when and where the bolo tie was first worn, you will come across various stories. Some claim that the unconventional necklace was invented in the 1940s by cowboy Victor Cedarstaff in Arizona, who lost his hat but continued to wear the hatband and ornament around his neck. But it could also have been a gentleman called Manny Goodman back in the 1930s. He was the owner of a craft shop in New Mexico and had seen a similar accessory on Navajo and Zuni men. Which brings us to the presumably true origin of the tie: the indigenous peoples of North America, who were already wearing jewellery in the style of the so-called bolo tie at the end of the 19th century.

Where does the name Bolo Tie come from?

Tie (in German: tie) is clear. The term bolo is most likely derived from the Spanish word bola (German: Kugel) and a slinging weapon of the same name, which is visually very reminiscent of the Western tie.

Why is the second tie called a bolo tie?

And why the second name Western Tie? Well, after the cowboys adopted the accessory, it became a real must-have in the (wild) West. Decades later, in 1971, it was even declared the official neckwear of the state of Arizona. Since 2007, the bolo tie has also been officially recognised as a tie in New Mexico and Texas.

The bolo tie comeback ...

.. comes as a surprise, but with a vengeance. And either in the classic way around the collar of a shirt or a blouse.

Artist Fuffifufzich wears a bolo tie by Vivienne Westwood.

Or rethought as an upgrade for your hoodie. The practical thing about it: you save yourself the tie part and basically only need a pretty brooch to decorate the hoodie straps.

Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2024.

Possibility number three is the misappropriation as a belt.

If you look closely, you'll spot a bolo belt on influencer Chloe Mihailovich.

Whichever option you choose, you're sure to get that cowboy or cowgirl feeling. And it's rarely been as fashionable as it is now. Just ask Beyoncé aka Grammy winner Cowboy Carter.

