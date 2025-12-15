News + Trends 5 1

These 6 food trends will be important in 2026

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 15.12.2025

Healthy eating will take centre stage in the coming year. However, consumers also want new and unusual food experiences.

The US food company Griffith Foods summarises the six most important food trends for the coming year in «Food & Flavour Outlook 2026». The result: healthy eating is playing an increasingly important role and customers are open to new flavours. However, the report also shows that the trends do not have the same number of fans all over the world.

Who is Griffith Foods and why is the report relevant Griffith Foods is an international company headquartered in the USA. It specialises in the development and production of food ingredients. The trend report is published annually and serves manufacturers and caterers as a guide to the needs of their customers. For the report, Griffith Foods works with chefs around the world, combining their observations and expertise with data from consumer research.

No. 1: Protein as a growth driver

In recent years, more and more products advertising a high protein content have appeared on supermarket shelves. According to «Food & Flavour Outlook 2026», market research has shown that 48 per cent of consumers worldwide want to consume more protein-rich products. The reason: they associate protein with more energy, better muscle building, help with more activity in everyday life, better bone health and support for the immune system.

The fact that high-protein products are in most cases not even necessary does not seem to have sunk in with shoppers yet. In any case, the experts in the trend report expect demand for high-protein products to remain high. In Brazil, demand has risen by 390 per cent within a year. This is followed by the USA with 137 per cent and Germany with 120 per cent.

In addition to traditional sources such as meat, fish and dairy products, plant-based alternatives such as pea, mung bean and algae protein are becoming increasingly important.

No. 2: Mouthfeel is becoming more important - but not for us

«Craveable texture» is a new trend where the desire for a special mouthfeel is coming to the fore. Experts report a demand for particularly crispy, soft, creamy or tender foods. Examples range from mochi donuts and crispy chicken bites to innovative desserts such as churro sticks topped with angel hair, dark chocolate sauce and caramelised pistachio brittle. This is a sophisticated continuation of the Dubai chocolate trend seen in Germany.

Mochi donuts from Japan are particularly «chewy».

Source: Shutterstock/The Image Party

With a growth rate of 524 per cent, India is at the top of the list for corresponding products. It is followed by Brazil with 367 per cent and Saudi Arabia with 137 per cent. The trend appears to be less noticeable in Central Europe. Growth of 43 per cent is reported for the United Kingdom and 19 per cent for Germany.

No. 3: Street food is becoming more relevant

The trend «Street Food Discovery» shows how much authentic, uncomplicated dishes are in demand worldwide. Street food stands for tradition, enjoyment and variety - and is increasingly being taken up by restaurants and retailers. From West African suya skewers and South American empanadas to creative mash-ups such as pad thai popcorn or bánh mì as a French dip: street food combines nostalgia with innovation and appeals to consumers with its authenticity and uncomplicated accessibility.

Maybe you'll find African suya games like this more often in food trucks next year.

Source: Shutterstock/Primestock Photography

73 per cent of consumers worldwide plan to eat more street food, according to the trend report. In Europe, the street food sector has grown by 21 per cent and Portuguese cuisine is becoming increasingly important in our country.

No. 4: Unusual flavour combinations

With «Maximalist Flavors», a trend that focuses on bold, exuberant flavour combinations is gaining ground. 61 per cent of global consumers are attracted to dishes that deliberately combine sweet, sour, spicy, smoky and umami to create an unusual flavour. 81 per cent say that they like to try new flavours from time to time.

For example, the trend outlook reports on a caramel BBQ sundae with peanut sauce and chickpea crisps with very hot pepper and yuzu, a citrus fruit - both discovered in Europe. In America, a restaurant apparently made headlines by offering a Parmesan sundae with balsamic caramel, olive oil and thyme. Here, too, Brazil is in the lead with growth of 383 per cent, followed by Germany with 113 per cent.

No. 5: Tradition meets nutrient density

The trend «Nutrition Meets Tradition» shows a return to traditional, nutrient-rich ingredients such as pulses, ancient grains and vegetables. Consumers are therefore paying more attention to ingredients and are looking for «good» ingredients that combine health and authenticity.

Products with «clean label» claims such as «100% natural» or «free from additives» are gaining trust. Examples include sorghum chips, black corn tortilla chips or vegan classics such as locro and falafel with superfoods. Chefs are reinterpreting traditional recipes and adding health benefits to them.

The report states that 54 per cent of consumers worldwide would like to see a wider range of vegetarian dishes. While meat-free or even completely plant-based dishes have long been part of the diet in Asia, the catering industry has also increasingly responded to this in recent years. Most restaurants offer at least vegetarian, and often vegan, alternatives.

With an increase of 169 per cent, Thailand is at the forefront of online discussions on this topic. It is followed by Germany with 156 per cent. In the USA, the trend is lagging far behind with growth of 57 per cent.

No. 6: Premium seasonings as a differentiating feature

Finally, «Crafted Condiments» are moving into the spotlight. Premium sauces and special condiments make it easy to enhance and personalise dishes. According to the trend report, 92 per cent of consumers are open to trying new products from the sauces and condiments sector. Limited editions, products with a healthy claim and high-quality ingredients sell particularly well.

The report lists harissa fries, chilli mayo almonds and fruit chutney chips as examples. This trend is particularly popular in Brazil, the UK and the USA.

Header image: Shutterstock/DinaDevia88

