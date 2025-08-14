News + Trends 3 1

These are the best game trailers of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 15.8.2025

The editorial team has summarised the most exciting trailers from the world of gaming for you.

Too many games, too many trailers, too little time. Every week, publishers release what feels like hundreds of exciting videos. So you don't have to sift through all the trailer stuff, we'll do it for you. Here are the gems that we have fished out with the greatest care.

Whether it's a new announcement or an update to an existing game. Whether AAA game or indie insider tip. Here you can find the best trailers of the week (8 August to 15 August) in a compact overview.

«Prologue: Go Way Back»

The first game from the Playerunknown Productions studio, founded by «PUBG» creator Brendan Greene. The survival roguelike is set to offer a huge game world. I'm reminded of «Firewatch». The open beta is available now.

When: as of now

Where: PC



«Docked» (new announcement)

Saber Interactive is back with a new simulation game. This time you are in charge of a harbour and stack containers.

When: tbd

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Jurassic Park: Survival»

A sign of life for the first-person survival game at last. In the role of an explorer, you try to leave Isla Nublar. The game is set a few days after the events of the original film. The new trailer gives a few new behind-the-scenes impressions.

When: tbd

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Football Manager 26» (new announcement)

A trailer doesn't have to show much to make fans' hearts beat faster. In the case of «Football Manager 26», it's enough to announce that the franchise is back from the dead after cancelled «Football Manager 25».

When: tbd

Where: tbd



«Helldivers 2»

Incredible, but true: The formerly Playstation-exclusive «Helldivers 2» will soon be released on Microsoft consoles. The trailer even hints at a «Halo» crossover at the end.

When: 28 August

Where: Xbox Series X/S (already available for PS5 & PC)



«Woochi the Wayfarer» (new announcement)

The next single-player AAA hit from South Korea? The action-adventure game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and is based on a classic Korean novel. The pre-rendered trailer leaves many questions unanswered - but the vibes are right.

When: tbd

Where: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC



«Abyssus»

A co-op roguelike shooter. What sets the title apart from comparable games is the unusual setting in a sunken city.

When: as of now

Where: PC



«The Secret of Weepstone» (new announcement)

There are trailers that convince me of a game within seconds. This is the case with the announcement video for «The Secret of Weepstone». The old-school dungeon crawler comes in a damn cool hand-drawn black and white look.

When: 2026

Where: PC



«Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac»

The classic 3D platformer is getting a remake. The trailer shows what has changed graphically. I've never played the original and would love to close this knowledge gap.

When: 26 September

Where: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2, PC



«Steel Century Groove»

What the hell have I just seen? A «Pokémon»-like with dancing robots? Maybe I'll check out the demo, which is available now on Steam.

When: tbd

Where: PC



«Asterfel» (new announcement)

Are you in the mood for an old-school action RPG? «Asterfel» looks like a game from the noughties and is reminiscent of classics like «Gothic».

When: tbd

Where: PC



«Henry Halfhead»

The second game from Zurich-based developer studio Lululu Entertainment (what a name!) is given a release date in the new trailer. You play a head that takes control of various objects. Awesome idea.

When: 16 September

Where: PS5, Switch, PC



«Clover Pit»

Attention, search danger. The developer studio Panik Arcade describes the game as the «demonic child of 'Balatro' and 'Buckshot Roulette'». In this roguelike, you operate a slot machine and collect upgrades to increase your chances of success.

When: 3 September

Where: PC



Which trailers do you think are particularly great? And - which trailers have we missed?

Header image: Prologue: Go Way Back

