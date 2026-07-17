News + Trends 2 1

These are the new PS Plus games for July 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 17.7.2026

With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Rise of the Ronin, Sony is bringing two major open-world games to PlayStation Plus in July. Seven further titles will also be added.

July presents you with a tough choice in the PlayStation Plus catalogue: would you rather defend Pandora against human invaders, fight your way through Japan as a masterless samurai, or hurl enemies through the air using telekinetic powers?

In total, Sony is adding nine games to the catalogue on 21 July. Seven of these are available to Extra and Premium subscribers. «Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy» and «Indigo Prophecy» are reserved for Premium subscribers.

What tiers are available with a PlayStation Plus plan? PlayStation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, free games added each month, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the PlayStation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offering to include an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 eras, limited-time trial versions of selected games, and cloud streaming functions.

New to Premium membership

«Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy» (2004)

When: 21 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Third-person shooter / action game

Game type: Single-player



«Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy» combines a classic third-person shooter with supernatural abilities. You play as Nick Scryer, an agent whose memory has been artificially suppressed. He goes undercover within the terrorist organisation The Movement and attempts to uncover the truth behind the secret Mindgate project.

His firearms are almost incidental to the experience. As the game progresses, Nick regains his psychic powers. Using telekinesis, you can lift enemies and objects into the air, hurl explosive barrels across rooms or send enemies crashing into walls. Later on, mind control, pyrokinesis and the ability to temporarily leave your body are added.

«Indigo Prophecy» (2005)

When: 21 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Interactive drama / Adventure

Game type: Single-player



«Indigo Prophecy» begins with a murder, the perpetrator of which you control yourself. Lucas Kane stabs a stranger to death in the toilet of a New York restaurant. However, he is not acting of his own free will. Once he regains consciousness, you must cover your tracks, leave the building and find out who or what was controlling him.

Shortly afterwards, you switch sides. As police officers Carla Valenti and Tyler Miles, you investigate the crime scene and track down Lucas. The game thus tells his story from multiple perspectives. Your decisions influence which clues the investigators find, how other characters react to you, and how individual scenes unfold.

«Indigo Prophecy», which was released in Europe under the name «Fahrenheit», is an early precursor to «Heavy Rain» and «Detroit: Become Human».

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora» (2023)

When: 21 July

Where: PS5

Genre: Open-world action-adventure

Game type: Single-player and online co-op



«Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora» tells a standalone story set in the universe of the films. You play a Na’vi who was abducted as a child by the human RDA. The organisation trains you for its own purposes. Fifteen years later, you escape, but you’ve all but forgotten your homeland and its culture.

In search of your origins, you explore the previously unknown western part of Pandora. You’ll traverse dense forests, climb floating rocks and soar through the open world on your Ikran. Along the way, you’ll meet various Na’vi clans, gain their trust and support them in their fight against the RDA.

«Rise of the Ronin» (2024)

When: 21 July

Where: PS5

Genre: Open-world action role-playing game

Game type: Single-player and online co-op



«Rise of the Ronin» takes you to Japan in the year 1863. After centuries of virtual isolation, Western powers are forcing the country to open up. The Tokugawa Shogunate is losing influence, various factions are fighting for Japan’s future, and a civil war is looming.

You take on the role of a masterless warrior and find yourself caught between the warring factions. Along the way, you’ll encounter historical figures and decide which relationships to cultivate. Your choices influence individual missions and the course of the story. You can join the Shogunate, support its opponents, or pursue your own goals.

«Firefighting Simulator: Ignite» (2025)

When: 21 July

Where: PS5

Genre: Firefighting simulation

Game type: Single-player and online co-op



In «Firefighting Simulator: Ignite», you’ll be called out to burning houses, industrial sites and other incident locations. You play as a member of a US fire brigade and work alongside either a computer-controlled team or up to three other people.

Once on site, you assess the situation and coordinate the tasks. You connect hoses to hydrants, gain access to buildings and search smoke-filled rooms for trapped people. To do this, you use axes, saws, thermal imaging cameras and various fire nozzles.

«Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind» (2024)

When: 21 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Beat ’em up

Game type: Single-player, local co-op and online co-op



In «Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind», a robotic version of Rita Repulsa travels back in time. There, she teams up with her younger self. Together, the villains aim to prevent the Power Rangers from forming and rewrite history in their favour.

You fight your way through side-scrolling levels with the Rangers, taking on large groups of enemies from the TV series. Each Ranger has their own attacks and moves. Special abilities and team manoeuvres help you take on stronger foes. The pixel art and deliberately exaggerated presentation are inspired by the original series and arcade games from the 1990s.

«Dying Light» (2015)

When: 21 July

Where: PS4, PS5

Genre: Open-world survival horror

Game type: Single-player and online co-op



«Dying Light» transports you to the city of Harran, which has been overrun by the zombie virus. You play as GRE agent Kyle Crane, who is sent undercover into the quarantined zone. His mission is to find a stolen file. However, he soon finds himself caught between his mission, the survivors and the brutal ruler Rais.

During the day, you explore the open-world city, gather resources and complete missions. Crane uses parkour techniques to move across rooftops, climb buildings and leap over obstacles. Taking the direct route through the streets is rarely the safest option. At night, the game changes. Faster and more dangerous infected leave their hiding places and chase you through the city.

«Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector» (2025)

When: 21 July

Where: PS5

Genre: Narrative sci-fi role-playing game

Game type: Single-player



In «Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector», your human consciousness is trapped inside an artificial body. As a so-called ‘Sleeper’, you belong to a corporation. You managed to escape, but you suffer from memory gaps and are being pursued by several parties.

You travel through the Starward Belt in a stolen spaceship. You visit space stations, accept missions and assemble a crew. Instead of combat, the focus is on conversations, decisions and the personal stories of your companions.

«Snow Bros. Wonderland» (2024)

When: 21 July

Where: PS5

Genre: Arcade action

Game type: Single-player and local co-op



«Snow Bros. Wonderland» brings the arcade series, which is over 30 years old, into the third dimension. You play as the descendants of the original snowmen, Nick and Tom. Together, they must save Snowland from King Atchich and his army of monsters.

The basic gameplay remains the same despite the new perspective. You fire ice at enemies, turning them into snowballs, and then kick them through the levels. Rolling snowballs take out further enemies and, in the best-case scenario, trigger long chain reactions. The more enemies you hit with a single attack, the higher your score.

Header image: Ubisoft

I like this article! 2 people like this article







