These are the new PS Plus games for the Extra and Premium subscription in August 2025

Kim Muntinga

Action, strategy, adventure and retro horror: the August update for PS Plus Extra and Premium combines eleven games. Including: "Mortal Kombat 1", "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" and two "Resident Evil" classics.

Sony has unveiled the new games for the Playstation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. From 19 August 2025, eleven titles will be available to you: including two established AAA titles, several indie games and two classics from the PS1 era.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and expands the offer with an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

Specially for the Premium membership

«Resident Evil 2»

When: 19 August

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 1998 or 2019



«Resident Evil 2» was released in 1998 and is considered a milestone in the survival horror genre. The story takes place in Raccoon City, which is overrun by zombies, and follows either police officer Leon S. Kennedy or student Claire Redfield. With fixed camera angles, limited resources and a dense atmosphere, the game forces you to proceed with caution.

A special feature is the «zapping system»: your decisions and actions in one playthrough influence the second playthrough with the other character. The PS1 version in the premium catalogue is emulated and offers modern convenience functions such as rewinding, free saving and image filter options.

«Resident Evil 3: Nemesis»

When: 19 August

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 1999 or 2020



The third part, released in 1999, is set around the events of «Resident Evil 2» and follows Jill Valentine on her escape from Raccoon City. The central suspense factor is Nemesis, an unstoppable enemy who pursues Jill throughout the game and can appear unexpectedly at any time.

The gameplay once again combines puzzle solving, inventory management and battles with scarce resources. New features include a dodge mechanic and decision-making moments that influence the course of scenes. The PS1 version also offers a rewind function, free saving and customisable controls as part of the Premium subscription.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Mortal Kombat 1»

When: 19 August

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



With the reboot of the traditional fighting game series, NetherRealm Studios is starting a new timeline within the franchise. The game serves as a new narrative beginning, but remains true to the familiar concept: brutal battles with a high level of graphic detail and the legendary «finishing moves».

In addition to a classic 1v1 combat system, the game also offers the so-called cameo mode, in which additional characters support you in battle. Thanks to the Unreal Engine 5, the staging looks particularly brutal and cinematic.

«Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered»

When: 19 August

Where: PS5

Vintage: 2018



This remastered version of the popular open-world title from Insomniac Games offers improved graphics, faster loading times and technical upgrades such as ray tracing.

In terms of gameplay, this is a classic open-world action game: you take on the role of Peter Parker and swing your way through a detailed New York. You solve crimes, fight super villains such as Kingpin or Mister Negative and develop skills via a skill tree system. The main story offers emotional depth and portrays Peter not only as a superhero, but also as a person in conflict between duty and private life.

Also included is the DLC «The City That Never Sleeps».

«Sword of the Sea»

When: 19 August

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



«Sword of the Sea» comes from Giant Squid, the makers of «Journey» and is a first release. The game deliberately dispenses with classic dialogue or combat. Instead, the focus is on exploring a post-apocalyptic desert world in which you use a «Hoversword» to glide over sand, activate relics and restore monuments.

The level design follows a rhythmic dramaturgy: calm phases of movement alternate with intense moments and environmental puzzles. The visual presentation is based on symbolic imagery, music and atmospheric sound design.

«Earth Defence Force 6»

When: 19 August

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



The sixth instalment of the iconic third-person action series remains true to its B-movie charm. You fight as a soldier against giant insects, aliens and robots in destructible cities. The presentation is technically simple, but the cooperative gameplay and exaggerated humour appeal to a loyal fan base. Numerous missions and an extensive arsenal of weapons are included.

«Unicorn Overlord»

When: 19 August

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«Unicorn Overlord» is a classically staged tactical RPG with real-time movement on the world map and turn-based combat on the battlefield. You lead a rebel force in a medieval fantasy setting, manage units and lead tactical battles.

The maps are hand-drawn, the gameplay is reminiscent of early «Fire Emblem» titles, but combines pixel graphics with HD sprites. The story emphasises political conflicts, loyalties and character development.

«Atelier Ryza 3 Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key»

When: 19 August

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



The third game about the young alchemist Ryza brings the series to its narrative conclusion. You explore vast, interconnected regions, collect ingredients, conduct research and use the sophisticated alchemy system to create equipment, potions and tools.

The battles take place in a turn-based real-time hybrid system that integrates combos, support actions and special attacks. In terms of narrative, the game remains light on its feet without sacrificing conflict and emotional moments.

«Indika»

When: 19 August

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



«Indika» is a narrative single-player adventure that deals with religious topics, morality and self-discovery. You accompany a nun through surreal scenery, meet symbolic characters and help decide her path. The game combines classic exploration with dialogue passages and unusual imagery.

«Indika» deliberately breaks with classic narrative conventions, combining religious context with black humour and philosophical self-reflection.

«Harold Halibut»

When: 19 August

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



The story-driven sci-fi adventure «Harold Halibut»is set in a sunken space station drifting on the ocean of an alien planet. The handmade style is special: all the characters, objects and scenes were physically built, filmed and digitised. It is a mix of stop-motion and 3D graphics.

You control Harold, a laboratory assistant who experiences everyday life in the isolated ward. The focus is on dialogue, exploration and an episodic structure. The content is about loneliness, society and identity.

«Coral Island»

When: 19 August

Where: PS5

Year: 2022



«Coral Island» is a farming and life simulation game in the style of «Stardew Valley» or «Harvest Moon». You cultivate fields, maintain relationships with villagers and explore a colourful island. Compared to other representatives of the genre, «Coral Island» scores points with its modern graphic style, environmentally friendly message and LGBTQ+ relationship opportunities. The world is dynamic and evolving, and there are also underwater passages where you can restore coral reefs.

