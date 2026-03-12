News + Trends 2 0

These are the new PS Plus games for the Extra and Premium subscription in March 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 12.3.2026

From the distant 41st millennium in "Warhammer 40000: Space Marine 2" to stylish Tokyo in "Persona 5 Royal": Sony is adding brute sci-fi action and Japanese role-playing art to its games catalogue in March.

Sony unveiled the updated line-up for the Playstation Plus games catalogue yesterday. While the Essential titles were already available at the beginning of the month as usual, Sony is now following up with fresh additions for Extra and Premium subscribers: From 17 March, seven new games and one classic will be added to the catalogue.

What levels are there in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three levels: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, additional free games every month, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

New for the Premium membership

«Tekken Dark Resurrection»

When: 17 March

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2006



«Tekken Dark Resurrection» is a classic fighting game from the Tekken series that was originally released for the Playstation Portable. The title expands Tekken 5 with additional fighters, new arenas and more game modes.

You compete in quick one-on-one duels and use complex combos, counters and special attacks to defeat your opponent. Each character has their own movesets and play styles, making the battles very different. In addition to classic arcade matches, the game also offers modes such as Tekken Dojo or Gold Rush.

New for Extra and Premium subscribers

«Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2»

When: 17 March

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



In «Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2» you take on the role of Space Marine Titus and fight in a third-person campaign against huge Tyranid swarms. The game focuses on fast and brutal battles in which you take on large groups of enemies with futuristic weapons, melee attacks and special abilities. The battles are deliberately staged to be spectacular and sometimes send hundreds of enemies onto the battlefield at the same time.

In addition to the story campaign, the game offers several multiplayer modes. In co-operative PvE missions, you can take on new challenges with up to two other players and develop your Space Marine further.

«EA Sports Madden NFL 26»

When: 17 March

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



«EA Sports Madden NFL 26» aims to simulate American football in the NFL as authentically as possible. The game relies on revised game physics and a new AI system that analyses real moves from many years of NFL data and integrates them into the gameplay. As a result, players react more realistically to situations on the field and adapt their behaviour dynamically.

You can play individual games, play online matches or manage a team over several seasons in franchise mode. You decide on trades, develop players and control the strategic direction of your team. Improved movement animations are also designed to better reflect the athletic dynamics of modern NFL players.

«Persona 5 Royal»

When: 17 March

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2019



«Persona 5 Royal» is an expanded version of the role-playing game Persona 5. You play a student in Tokyo who, together with his friends, takes action against corrupt adults as so-called phantom thieves. The group infiltrates surreal palaces - distorted versions of human minds - and tries to change the hearts of their opponents.

The game combines turn-based battles in dungeons with a daily life system. Between missions, you go to school, cultivate friendships and build relationships with various characters. These social contacts influence your abilities in battle. «Persona 5 Royal» expands the original game with new characters, additional story elements, alternative endings and further game mechanics such as a grappling hook for exploring new areas.

«Blasphemous 2»

When: 17 March

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«Blasphemous 2» is a dark action platformer in the Metroidvania style. You once again play the so-called Penitent One, who travels through a world characterised by religious symbols and fights against grotesque creatures. The story revolves around an endless cycle of life, death and rebirth that keeps the world trapped in a state of permanent torment.

The gameplay combines precise melee combat with exploration. New weapons change your fighting style as you unlock additional abilities throughout your journey. The game world consists of interconnected areas where you can discover shortcuts, find secrets and return to previously visited regions again and again. The pixel style and dark atmosphere characterise the overall impression of the game.

«Metal Eden»

When: 17 March

Where: PS5

Year: 2025



«Metal Eden» is a fast-paced sci-fi shooter from a first-person perspective. You control the hyper-unit Aska, a cybernetically enhanced soldier who is sent on a dangerous mission to the gigantic city of Moebius. There you fight against mechanical opponents and automated defence systems in a dystopian metropolis.

The game focuses on fast movement, aggressive firefights and futuristic weapons. At the same time, you use various cyber upgrades to improve your combat skills.

«Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria»

When: 17 March

Where: PS5

Year: 2023



«Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria» combines survival mechanics with a story from the universe of J. R. R. Tolkien. You play a dwarf who, together with a group of companions, returns to the legendary mines of Moria to rebuild the lost dwarven kingdom.

During your journey, you collect resources, build tools and set up stocks in the underground halls. At the same time, you must defend yourself against dangerous creatures and advance deeper into the branching cave system. The game world is procedurally generated, so that every passage offers new tunnels, rooms and treasures.

«Astroneer»

When: 17 March

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«Astroneer» is a sandbox adventure about exploring alien planets. As an astronaut, you land on a series of procedurally generated worlds and start mining resources, researching technologies and building your own bases.

With a special terrain tool, you can change landscapes, uncover caves or reshape entire areas of the planets. Use the materials you collect to build vehicles, energy plants and automated production chains. As you unlock new technologies, you will open up new planets with their own resources and environmental conditions.

