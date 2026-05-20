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These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in May and June 2026

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 20.5.2026

With "Remnant II", "Final Fantasy VI", "The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition" and "Jurassic World Evolution 3", the Game Pass will continue to grow at the end of May and beginning of June.

The most difficult boss in the Game Pass is not the final boss, but deciding what to play next. Microsoft doesn't want to make this choice any easier for you in May: On 19 May 2026, Xbox has announced the second wave of new games for Game Pass.

«Forza Horizon 6» has been available since 19 May. I have already presented the racing game in more detail in the previous Game Pass article.

News + Trends These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in May 2026 by Kim Muntinga

What levels are available with the Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three levels: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive game library with hundreds of games that can be played on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Dead Static Drive»

When: 20 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Survival horror, action-adventure

Game type: Single player



«Dead Static Drive» combines a road trip through an alternative America of the 1980s with survival horror and cosmic terror. You travel through small towns, streets and remote places where everyday life is increasingly coming apart at the seams. Behind petrol stations, house facades and seemingly normal people lurks a world that is being changed by sinister forces.

The game is not just about fighting dangers. You have to decide when to flee, who to trust and what risks to take. The car is a means of transport, a place of retreat and part of the fight for survival.

«My Friend Peppa Pig»

When: 20 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Family adventure

Game type: Singleplayer



A younger audience takes centre stage at «My Friend Peppa Pig». You create your own character and then enter the world of Peppa Pig - in German: Peppa Wutz. The game is closely modelled on the TV series. The characters, locations, humour and narrative style are like an interactive episode.

Instead of difficult tasks or complex systems, the focus is on simple activities, short routes and familiar locations. You visit Peppa's house, the beach, the forest and other locations from the series. There you will meet familiar characters and take part in small adventures. The controls are deliberately kept simple so that even children without much gaming experience can cope.

«Pigeon Simulator»

When: 20 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Co-op action, extraction game

Game type: Multiplayer / online co-op



In «Pigeon Simulator» you take on the role of a pigeon working for the Paranormal Examination and Kontainment Unit. Behind the silly name is a cooperative extraction game in which you and other pigeons track down, identify, neutralise and secure dangerous anomalies in New Squawk City

The basic idea thrives on the contrast between the serious-sounding secret organisation and the chaotic everyday life of pigeons. You move around the city, working with others and trying to fulfil mission objectives before the situation gets out of hand.

«Remnant II»

When: 20 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Action role-playing game, third-person shooter

Game type: Single player and online co-op



«Remnant II» is an action role-playing game with shooter battles, dark worlds and a strong focus on co-op. You can play alone or team up with two other people. The battles combine firearms, melee combat, evasive manoeuvres, class abilities and boss mechanics.

You explore ruined and alien worlds, collect equipment and develop your character through different archetypes. These roles determine how you deal damage, support or survive. Procedural elements ensure that playthroughs can turn out differently.

«Winter Burrow»

When: 20 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: New in Game Pass Premium; already included in Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Genre: Survival, Crafting, Cozy Game

Game type: Singleplayer



«Winter Burrow» tells a survival story from the perspective of a mouse. You return to your former home and find an abandoned, damaged burrow. From there, you gather resources, repair your home, craft tools, cook, knit warm clothes and prepare for winter.

The game utilises classic survival elements such as cold, hunger and limited supplies, but places them in a calmer setting. It's not about putting you under constant pressure. Instead, progress is made through small, tangible steps. As you walk through the forest, you meet other animals and get to know the environment better.

«Luna Abyss»

When: 21 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: First-person action-adventure, bullet hell

Game type: Singleplayer



With «Luna Abyss», a story-driven action-adventure game from the first-person perspective will be released in the Game Pass right at launch. You play Fawkes, a prisoner who is sent to a dilapidated megastructure beneath the surface of the moon Luna. There you come across lost technology, alien ruins and cosmic horror. The artificial guardian Aylin accompanies you through the abyss and drives the plot forward.

In terms of gameplay, «Luna Abyss» combines platforming, fast movement and bullet hell combat. Enemies not only attack you directly, but also fill arenas with projectile patterns that you have to dodge. This creates a combat system that requires precision and an overview. At the same time, the narrative remains important. The world should not just be a backdrop, but a mysterious place whose story you uncover step by step.

«Escape Simulator»

When: 26 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Puzzle, Escape Room

Game type: Single player and online co-op



«Escape Simulator» transforms classic escape rooms into a digital puzzle game. You explore rooms from a first-person perspective, pick up objects, rotate them, combine clues, search for hidden codes and open locks. Almost everything in the room can be touched or examined more closely. This creates a physical puzzle feeling, even though you are only playing with a controller, mouse or keyboard.

Alone, you can observe and combine in peace. In online co-op, the process changes because several people are searching, reading, trying out and discussing at the same time. This is exactly what makes the game so appealing. One person discovers a symbol, someone else finds the right sequence of numbers and a third person recognises the connection.

«Echo Generation 2»

When: 27 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Role-playing game, deck building

Game type: Singleplayer



«ECHO Generation 2» combines a science fiction role-playing game with deckbuilding mechanics. You assemble a crew, develop card strategies and face a cosmic threat. The sequel picks up on the style of the first instalment, but shifts the gameplay focus more towards tactical card battles.

Each character has their own abilities and cards. This means that your success depends not only on stats or equipment, but also on how well your deck plays together.

Between battles, you explore environments, talk to characters and piece together the storyline.

«The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition»

When: 27 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Role-playing game, first-person RPG

Game type: Singleplayer



«The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition» is the expanded version of the role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment. You wake up decades too late from cryogenic sleep and land in the colony of Halcyon, which is controlled by corporations. From there, you develop your character, recruit companions, complete quests and make decisions that influence dialogues, factions and storylines.

The «Spacer's Choice Edition» contains the main game and the expansions. There are also technical and graphical improvements compared to the original version. Gameplay-wise, the core remains a first-person RPG with firearms, abilities, dialogue options and moral trade-offs. The tone moves between space adventure, black humour and corporate satire.

«Crashout Crew»

When: 28 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld and PC

How: Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Co-op action, physics game

Game type: Multiplayer / online co-op



In «Crashout Crew», warehouse work becomes co-operative physics chaos. You work at DE Nile Shipping, a fictitious shipping warehouse where efficiency is more important than safety. Up to four players drive forklift trucks, transport boxes, fulfil orders and try to remain as productive as possible under time pressure. The tasks sound simple at first. However, unstable loads, narrow paths, collisions and physics-based obstacles turn every delivery into a challenge.

«Kabuto Park»

When: 28 May

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Collectible game, role-playing game, cosy game

Game type: Singleplayer



«Kabuto Park» is a short collecting game about summer holidays, insects and small competitions. You play Hana, a girl who spends a month in Kabuto Park. There you catch bugs and other insects, train them and put together a team for the Summer Beetle Battles Championship.

The battles do not function as action duels, but rather via a small card system. Each insect has its own stats and abilities. This means you not only decide which animals you collect, but also how you build your team.

«Final Fantasy VI»

When: 2 June

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: JRPG, classic role-playing game

Game type: Singleplayer



«Final Fantasy VI» appears in the Pixel Remaster version in the Game Pass. The role-playing game was originally released in 1994 and is still one of the best-known instalments in the series. The story takes place in a world where magic has disappeared after a devastating war. A thousand years later, a technologised empire discovers a young woman with mysterious powers. This develops into a story with many playable characters, personal conflicts and a central battle against oppression.

«Jurassic World Evolution 3»

When: 2 June

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S and PC

How: Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Genre: Construction, Management simulation

Game type: Singleplayer



«Jurassic World Evolution 3» puts you once again at the helm of a dinosaur park. You build enclosures, plan paths, cater for visitors, carry out research and ensure that your prehistoric animals stay healthy. At the same time, you have to keep an eye on safety, finance and attractions.

The third part expands the series to include systems for dinosaur generations, offspring and social dynamics. This means that you not only manage individual animals, but also develop populations that function in the long term. As in its predecessors, tension arises from the relationship between control and risk. A park can be doing well economically and still get into trouble due to outbreaks, weather, poor planning or aggressive animals.

Review "Jurassic World Evolution 3" played: my journey to the dinosaurs with minor incidents by Michelle Brändle

These games are leaving the Game Pass

Finally, there are also departures. On 31 May 2026, five games will leave the Game Pass library. If you still want to play one of these titles, you have until then. The following games are affected:

«Against the Storm»

«Crypt Custodian»

«Metaphor: ReFantazio»

«Persona 4 Golden»

«Spray Paint Simulator»

Header image: Frontier Developments

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