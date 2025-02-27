News + Trends 5 1

These are the spring innovations from Vtech

Anne Fischer Translation: machine translated 27.2.2025

Vtech, known to parents for its interactive educational toys, is expanding its range with several new products this spring.

The leading supplier of electronic educational toys announced this on its website. Among other things, a digital diary, a basketball marble run and an interactive plush octopus for babies have been announced.

Digital diary

The "KidiSecrets - Magic Voice 365" is a kind of digital diary for children aged five to twelve. According to Vtech, the integrated storage space offers room for more than 365 voice recordings. Your child can also write down and colour in their thoughts with the accompanying pen and notebook. A four-digit pin protects the electronic diary. The "KidiSecrets - Magic Voice 365" also has a secret hiding place for little treasures as well as four games and 20 different melodies. Five sheets of paper and stickers for decorating are also included.

Basketball marble run

The "Marble Rush Basketball Set S500" consists of 41 components and marbles in

basketball design. The aim is to catapult them into the basket. If the marbles fall out of bounds, they are automatically guided back through winding paths and slides. Thanks to various tunnels, ramps and curves, the set offers many different set-up options and is aimed at children aged between four and twelve years.

Mini mixer for preschool children

With the new mixer, little music fans can discover more than 30 pre-installed songs and melodies from three musical genres. They can then transform these into their own creations with effects and sounds. Nine illuminated buttons offer your child funny sounds: drum rolls, robot speech or cat meows. The piano keys can also be used to add your own melodies. And to fully transform the children's room into a stage, the mini mixer also has a DJ turntable, a light show and an LED screen. Vtech recommends this toy for children aged three to seven years.

Vtech innovations for babies

Three new toys expand the world of the little ones

Baby octopus

The baby plush octopus has eight colourful tentacles with different materials and textures. When your baby presses these, soothing water noises, cheerful melodies or loving sentences can be heard. The starfish on the octopus's head also lights up. The toy is recommended from three months of age.

Discovery house

The new discovery house has five interactive sides and is made

made from recycled plastic. Babies can open it, close it again and play with it, for example by inserting the colourful shapes with animal motifs into the openings provided. The little ones can also put balls into the chimney or pull colourful cloths out of the house. According to the manufacturer, the toy is designed to promote babies' fine motor skills and is recommended from nine months of age.

The explorer house offers your child many different ways to play.

Source: Vtech

Car workshop

Finally, the world of Tut-Tut speedsters: there's probably nothing that Vtech's singing cars can't do. Or is there? At least the already very large range is now growing to include a car workshop. This has an interactive robot arm and your child can transport the cars from one level to the next. Three different sensors activate funny sentences, cheerful songs and melodies in the speedsters - all in keeping with the car workshop topic. The playset also includes a Tut-Tut car: a blue turbo speedster. The Tut-Tut cars and their accessories are recommended for children aged one to five years.

Header image: Vtech

