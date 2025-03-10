News + Trends 15 8

These cycling goggles are an action camera, open-ear headphones and walkie-talkie in one

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 10.3.2025

One pair of glasses, four functions: The Chinese brand BleeqUp is launching the "Ranger", the first AI cycling glasses on the market. The innovation was unveiled at the WMC in Barcelona.

The Chinese brand BleeqUp recently presented what it claims to be the world's first 4-in-1 AI bike glasses with camera at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona. The "Ranger" combines an action camera, open-ear headphones and walkie-talkie in one.

BleeqUp is a pioneer in the integration of an AI-controlled, high-quality camera in professional cycling glasses. The glasses make it possible to record videos or photos of the ride, automatically edit them together and stay in contact with your companions on the road. The company writes this in a press release.

The AI cycling glasses with integrated camera and other gadgets.

Source: BleeqUp

Artificial intelligence and ordinary glasses

According to the manufacturer, the BleeqUp "Ranger" AI cycling goggles fulfil all the criteria for roadworthy eye protection: with a UV400 rating, anti-fog design, adjustable nose pad and wrap-around lens. The IP54 protection class protects the integrated smart devices from dust and water, and the goggles are compatible with prescription lenses. They are made from Grilamid TR 90, a high-quality thermoplastic material that was specially developed for spectacle frames and offers improved elasticity and mouldability. Including action camera, headphones and walkie-talkie, the goggles weigh less than 50 grams.

"Unlike most "smart" goggles, the "Ranger" can record hours of video, not just minutes, to capture as many details of the ride as possible. Record up to an hour of 1080p video with the goggles themselves. With the additional helmet-mountable battery pack - which includes an integrated rear light to ensure safety in the dark - up to four additional hours of content is possible," BleeqUp continues.

The Ranger's battery also serves as a rear light.

Source: BleeqUp

Integrated headphones and hands-free voice control

The integrated open-ear headphones of the "Ranger" offer walkie-talkie functionality. According to BleeqUp, the glasses have a dual speaker system with two dynamic drivers complemented by two solid-state MEMS drivers. They are designed to deliver full high-frequency sound and improved resistance to wind noise.

In addition, there is hands-free voice control with an integrated digital assistant, a handlebar-mounted Bluetooth remote control and touch control. According to the manufacturer, all of these functions are made possible by the fast and energy-efficient Snapdragon W5 chipset from Qualcomm. Whether this brings any real benefits or is merely technical and potentially dangerous bells and whistles in road traffic remains questionable.

The Ranger's Bluetooth remote control on the handlebars.

Source: BleeqUp

Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the AI cycling glasses in our range. If possible, I will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: BleeqUp

