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These games were presented at the State of Play in June 2026

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 3.6.2026

At the State of Play, Sony showed what's coming soon for the PS5. The 60-minute presentation was packed with trailers for previously announced games and new revelations - and ended with a real cracker.

«God of War Laufey», «Marvel's Wolverine», «Control Resonant» and «Silent Hill: Townfall» are likely to be the highlights of the latest State of Play for many. For me, «Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis» and «Onimusha: Way of the Sword» stand out.

«God of War Laufey»

Faye is back - and finally gets her own game. In «God of War Laufey» you take on the role of Kratos' deceased wife, who unexpectedly awakens in the afterlife. The so-called Everywhen is a place where gods from different mythologies fight for supremacy. Faye must fight her way through in order to protect her family. The fighting style should be very different from that of Kratos: faster, more precise and more agile. That sounds promising.

Date: TBA

Will be released for: PS5

«Marvel's Wolverine»

Insomniac Games has finally shown more detailed gameplay for «Marvel's Wolverine». The new trailer not only reveals Logan's brutal and fast-paced fighting style, but also some of the characters you'll encounter in the game - including Jean Grey. The game looks significantly more violent than the studio's Spider-Man games, which of course makes perfect sense for Wolverine. Even if Marvel superheroes leave me as cold as a beer in winter, the game looks awesome. After the trailer, my biggest concern is repetitive gameplay.

Date: 15 September 2026

Will be released for: PS5

«Control Resonant»

After «Control», you take on the role of Dylan Faden, the brother of protagonist Jesse, in «Control Resonant». Manhattan is haunted by supernatural forces and Dylan must use his newfound powers to combat the threat. Remedy continues the story of the «Control» world and expands it considerably. For Remedy fans, this should be a must-play game. It finally has an exact release date.

Date: 24 September 2026

Will be released for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Mac

«Silent Hill: Townfall»

Konami is not letting go of «Silent Hill» - and that's a good thing. «Townfall» is not set in the eponymous town, but on an island in Scotland in 1996. You play in the first-person perspective and explore a town that lies under dense fog. Your equipment includes a pocket television with which you can receive unstable signals. That sounds strange - and therefore just right for «Silent Hill».

Date: 24 September 2026

Will be released for: PS5

«Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis»

The 1996 original of «Tomb Raider» gets a complete remake with Unreal Engine 5. Crystal Dynamics takes you from the jungles of Peru to Greece, Egypt and a mysterious Mediterranean island. All of this was already known. What's new is that the game will no longer be released this year.

Date: 12 February 2027

Will be released for: PS5, Switch 2, Xbox Series and PC

«Onimusha: Way of the Sword»

Capcom revives another dormant series. In «Onimusha: Way of the Sword» you take on the role of Miyamoto Musashi, who defends a Kyoto of the early Edo period threatened by demons. The focus is on precise sword fights, complemented by supernatural Oni powers. A free demo is already available - ideal for getting a first-hand impression. As an old «Onimusha» fan, I'm really looking forward to it - especially as it comes out on my birthday.

Date: 25 September 2026

Will be released for: PS5, Xbox Series and PC

«Until Dawn 2»

The first part was characterised by its likeable characters and the constant decisions that determined life and death. «Until Dawn 2» focuses on a new group: ghost hunters on a remote island. The concept sounds solid, even if it will be difficult to match the charm of the original. However, Firesprite has proven that they can handle the «Until Dawn» remake.

Date: 2027

Will be released for: PS5

These games were also shown

In addition to the big highlights, smaller titles, updates to previously announced games and ports were also shown. You can find all other games and the corresponding trailers here in the alphabetical overview:

Header image: Screenshot Youtube / Playstation

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