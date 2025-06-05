News + Trends 15 6

These games were presented at the State of Play in June

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 5.6.2025

At a State of Play, Sony showed what is coming soon for the PS5 and PS5 Pro. In addition to trailers for previously announced games, there were also various new announcements - even for the PS VR2.

A new Bond game called «007 First Light», «Silent Hill f», «Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater» and «Nioh 3» are likely to be the highlights of the latest State of Play for many. For me, «Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles» and «Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement» stand out.

«Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement»

«Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night» is finally getting a successor. The 2.5D Metroidvania «The Scarlet Engagement» is once again set in a huge castle whose demonic inhabitants are terrorising humanity. Instead of one hero, you control two: Leo and Alex. You will be able to switch back and forth between them. If the game even comes close to its predecessor, it promises the finest Metroidvania fare.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

«Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles»

By now, «Final Fantasy Tactics» has almost 30 years under its belt. Now Square Enix is giving the game a second makeover, having already re-released it for the Playstation Portable. The game probably offers the best storytelling in a «Final Fantasy» game, which is why it is one of my favourites in the series. This should be even better now, as the game now offers complete voice output. The graphics and user interface have also been upgraded. If you prefer to play the classic version, you can do that too. It is also integrated.

Date: 30 September 2025

Released for: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

«007 First Light»

James Bond is also getting a makeover. In «007 First Light» you play a young version of the future British secret agent. At the start of the game, Bond is still a crew member of the Navy. Nevertheless, the trailer shows all the Bond clichés that fans of the series love: Cars, guns, women and action.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

«Silent Hill f»

Konami is giving me a nice birthday present this year, because «Silent Hill f» will also be released then. The game will be more action-packed than last year's remake of «Silent Hill 2». Nevertheless, the horror should not be neglected either. In the game, you take on the role of Shimizu Hinako, a high school student in Japan in the 1960s. In addition to horror and action, there are also puzzles. According to the developers, these are based on psychological fears and suffering. You will definitely have to activate your brainpower again.

Date: 25 September 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

«Nioh 3»

With «Nioh 3», there will soon be new fodder for fans of the series - and a demo is already available. The latest instalment in the Soulslike series from Team Ninja is set in Japan's Sengoku period. There are two fighting styles available in the game: samurai and ninja. The samurai style will be familiar to series veterans, but they will have to get used to new actions. The Ninja style provides a lot of movement in the air and looks more agile throughout. You will be able to switch back and forth between the two styles.

Date: 25 September 2025

Released for: PS5, and PC

«Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater»

In the new gameplay trailer for «Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater» - the remake of «Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater» - various locations and gadgets are shown. As in the original, the mini-game «Snake vs. Monkey» is also on board. The absurd monkeys should provide variety in the otherwise serious game.

Date: 28 August 2025

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

«Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow»

Sony's PS VR2 hasn't exactly been stocked with many games recently. With «Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow» there is finally new fodder. The trailer gives an insight into the stealth action.

Date: 2025

Released for: PS VR2

New Fight Stick

New peripherals were also shown at the Stat of Play. Sony announced its own fight stick for the PS5, codenamed Project Defiant. However, the manufacturer did not reveal too much at the presentation. It's best to take a look at the teaser:

These games were also shown

In addition to the big highlights, smaller titles, updates to games already presented in detail and ports were also shown. You can find all other games and the corresponding trailers here in the alphabetical overview:

Header image: IO Interactive / "007 First Light"

