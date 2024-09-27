These new Essence products are at the top of my wishlist

News + Trends
Catrice's new collab includes 22 products - I have my eye on these 6
by Natalie Hemengül
Collaborations between beauty brands and popular franchises are not uncommon. But very few of them grab me. With their current Disney Pixar collections, Essence and Catrice have won me over in a double pack.
"Up" destroyed me emotionally in the first few minutes of the film. When I watched the film for the first time, I knew it was going to be a tear-jerker. But I hadn't expected so many emotions. "Oben" - the German title of the film - is touchingly sad and at the same time hopeful in a humorous way. A masterpiece. And a popular franchise from Disney Pixar, which is now teaming up with the cosmetics brand Essence.
The Up collection includes:
Yep, the collection is extensive. That's why I'm curating my top five here, which I'm particularly excited about.
I definitely don't need another make-up bag. But let's say I did, then this pink collector's accessory would be at the top of my wish list. This is primarily due to the colourful balloons in a tufted look.
I exfoliate my face every morning, even if some might think that's excessive. So it's no wonder that the scrub caught my eye. The contents are reminiscent of what happens when a butter and cream cake and candy floss play tricks on each other
Purple, green and yellow are the colours used to correct imperfections in the complexion according to colour theory. The "Colour Correcting Compact Powder" plays with this and is embossed with an image of Carl's flying house. The balloons that make it float correspond in colour to the correcting pearls that you can also find in comparable products. In my opinion, however, this is more of a cute gimmick than a reliable corrective powder.
Oils are one of my favourite lip care products. They are light, discreet in colour, moisturise and also give the lips a beautiful shine that provides optical volume. The collection contains two lip oils: the frosty blue "Cloud Surfing" and the purple version in "Grape Soda".
Eyeshadows from Essence have rarely been my cup of tea. But I would give these two another chance. "Adventure's ahead" is a warm neutral palette that just screams autumnal looks with its colour scheme.
"The wilderness must be explored" is the motto of Scout Russel. It's my favourite quote from the film and apparently also the inspiration for the green palette entitled "Wilderness explorer".
The collection should be available at the beginning of October. However, not on Galaxus.
Did you know that Essence and Catrice belong to the same group (Cosnova)? That's why there's a sister collection between Catrice and Disney Pixar for "Finding Dory" in parallel to this limited edition. Find out more about the collection here:
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.