These new Essence products are at the top of my wishlist

Collaborations between beauty brands and popular franchises are not uncommon. But very few of them grab me. With their current Disney Pixar collections, Essence and Catrice have won me over in a double pack.

"Up" destroyed me emotionally in the first few minutes of the film. When I watched the film for the first time, I knew it was going to be a tear-jerker. But I hadn't expected so many emotions. "Oben" - the German title of the film - is touchingly sad and at the same time hopeful in a humorous way. A masterpiece. And a popular franchise from Disney Pixar, which is now teaming up with the cosmetics brand Essence.

A colourful bunch, this collection. And if you ask me, very nicely realised.

Source: Essence

The Up collection includes:

Two eyeshadow palettes

Liquid highlighter

Whipped Face & Body Scrub

Make-up bag

Powder and eyeshadow brushes

Two Hydra Kiss Lip Oils

three Glitter Switch Liquid Lipsticks

two glossy lip balms

holographic peel-off face masks

Compact powder for colour correcting

Two liquid blushlighters (a hybrid of highlighter and blush)

Make-up sponge

Yep, the collection is extensive. That's why I'm curating my top five here, which I'm particularly excited about.

The good mood toiletry bag

I definitely don't need another make-up bag. But let's say I did, then this pink collector's accessory would be at the top of my wish list. This is primarily due to the colourful balloons in a tufted look.

Make-up sponge and brush are also included. I wonder if the hairband is part of it too?

Source: Essence

Whipped Face & Body Scrub

I exfoliate my face every morning, even if some might think that's excessive. So it's no wonder that the scrub caught my eye. The contents are reminiscent of what happens when a butter and cream cake and candy floss play tricks on each other

Looks like a butter frosting ...

Source: Essence ... but is a peeling.

Source: Essence

Colour Correcting Compact Powder

Purple, green and yellow are the colours used to correct imperfections in the complexion according to colour theory. The "Colour Correcting Compact Powder" plays with this and is embossed with an image of Carl's flying house. The balloons that make it float correspond in colour to the correcting pearls that you can also find in comparable products. In my opinion, however, this is more of a cute gimmick than a reliable corrective powder.

You don't want to touch this embossing. It's far too beautiful for that!

Source: Essence

Hydra Kiss Lip Oils

Oils are one of my favourite lip care products. They are light, discreet in colour, moisturise and also give the lips a beautiful shine that provides optical volume. The collection contains two lip oils: the frosty blue "Cloud Surfing" and the purple version in "Grape Soda".

Available in two colours: the Hydra Lip Kiss Oil.

Source: Essence

Eyeshadow palettes

Eyeshadows from Essence have rarely been my cup of tea. But I would give these two another chance. "Adventure's ahead" is a warm neutral palette that just screams autumnal looks with its colour scheme.

With these two colour palettes ...

Source: Essence ... you are ready for autumn

Source: Essence

"The wilderness must be explored" is the motto of Scout Russel. It's my favourite quote from the film and apparently also the inspiration for the green palette entitled "Wilderness explorer".

The collection should be available at the beginning of October. However, not on Galaxus.

Did you know that Essence and Catrice belong to the same group (Cosnova)? That's why there's a sister collection between Catrice and Disney Pixar for "Finding Dory" in parallel to this limited edition. Find out more about the collection here: