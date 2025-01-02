These smart glasses look like normal glasses

The Even Realities G1 Glasses are visually indistinguishable from normal glasses. But they superimpose information directly into the field of vision - also with the help of artificial intelligence.

So far, you can tell by looking at most glasses that they have additional technology built in. This is different with the Even Realities G1 Glasses, which are being shown as a series version at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas.

A completely normal pair of glasses

At 43 grams, the glasses frame is not much heavier than a version without technology. What's more, the weight is not on the nose, but at the very end of the temples. This is where the battery and all the technology is installed. This area is also the only one that appears more bulky than normal glasses.

The glasses are available in two versions.

Source: Even Realities

The frame will be available in two designs, each in two or three colours, when it goes on sale. It costs around 700 francs or euros and you don't need to take out an additional plan. The glasses are also available with prescription lenses. Single-vision lenses cost 150 francs or euros extra. You can also have customised corrections or varifocal lenses made by an optician. The manufacturer already has partners throughout Europe and Switzerland on board.

The fact that the developers at Even Realities have already worked for other eyewear brands is also evident in the sophisticated accessories. Matching sunglasses clips are available for 100 francs or euros, a normal glasses case for 30 francs or euros and a charging case for 150 francs or euros.

The technology is mainly in the slightly thicker ends of the temples.

Source: Even Realities

Ultra-small projectors and artificial intelligence

You can't expect a perfect mixed reality experience in this mini design at the moment. Instead, two micro LED engines project content onto the lenses into the field of vision. This has a similar effect to a head-up display in a car: text and graphics appear to float in the air around two metres in front of you. According to the manufacturer, the projectors installed are currently the smallest of their kind.

In this first version, the glasses cannot display any colours, only characters in monochrome green. The brightness is automatically adjusted to a maximum of 1000 nits. Touch buttons and two microphones for voice commands are built into the temples - but there are no speakers. The battery should last around one and a half days.

What can be shown on the displays? Notifications from all apps, of course, but unfortunately you can't reply to them despite the microphones. The date, time and the next calendar entries can be displayed using the touch buttons.

There are also some features specially developed for the glasses:

Notes : Short texts can be dictated by voice command and shown directly on the display. These can also be provided with a location, date or time and then pop up again at the right time.

: Short texts can be dictated by voice command and shown directly on the display. These can also be provided with a location, date or time and then pop up again at the right time. Translations : The glasses automatically translate spoken language and display the results as a kind of subtitle directly in the field of vision. At launch, 13 languages are available, including English, German, French, Italian and Spanish.

: The glasses automatically translate spoken language and display the results as a kind of subtitle directly in the field of vision. At launch, 13 languages are available, including English, German, French, Italian and Spanish. Navigation: A small map and navigation instructions are shown on the display, so you no longer have to look at your mobile when you are travelling in a foreign city, for example.

A small map is also displayed for navigation.

Source: Even Realities

Teleprompter : A script or document can be displayed via the glasses app. The system recognises what you are saying and scrolls on automatically. Ideal for presentations, keynotes or video recordings.

: A script or document can be displayed via the glasses app. The system recognises what you are saying and scrolls on automatically. Ideal for presentations, keynotes or video recordings. AI assistant: At the touch of a button, you can access the AI search from Perplexity and ask questions via voice assistant. The answers are displayed directly on the glasses.

The Even Realities G1 Glasses show what is already technically possible today. For the time being, they are interesting for a rather small target group that regularly uses one of the functions mentioned above. As soon as the screen can display colours and offers a few more functions, these glasses could also become an alternative to smartwatches.