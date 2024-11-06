These sticks will be the TikTok stars of tomorrow, we bet.

They're not even available in Switzerland yet, but my anticipation is huge. L'Oréal has launched promising highlighter pencils that are supposed to make it easy to recreate the popular glass skin look.

It's only a matter of time before L'Oréal's new highlighters conquer your smartphone screen. The "Lumi Le Glass Sticks" clearly have what it takes to become a viral social media hit. For two reasons: Firstly, L'Oréal is good at using TikTok to its advantage with targeted campaigns. Secondly, the twist-out jumbo pencils are perfectly in tune with the make-up zeitgeist. And that includes skin that is so shiny and radiant that it could easily be mistaken for a mirror. In other words, flawless glass skin.

This is what the swatches for the products look like on different skin tones.

Source: L'Oréal Paris

The Lumi collection includes three shades of "Le Glass Highlighter" (white packaging). They have a transparent base and can best be compared to a gloss for the skin. The result looks a bit like your cheekbones are wet. Or sweaty. The "Le Glass" collection is complemented by three further colours of the "Le Glow Highlighter Stick" (pink packaging), which is more like a traditional cream highlighter in terms of texture and finish. They are designed to give off a little less shine, but are richer in pigment.

Clever, L'Oréal is targeting two groups at once. And I'm definitely one of them. Both of them, in other words. That's why I hope to be able to test the sticks as soon as possible. But it is still unclear if and when the new products will conquer the Swiss market. They are already available in the USA.