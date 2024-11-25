This Android smartphone without Google is a crowdfunding hit

No data for Google, advertisers, data traders and governments: With this promise, Brax3 reached its crowdfunding target within four days.

The Brax3 is designed to keep your data to itself and share as little of it as possible with outsiders. Above all, the open source smartphone is designed to keep out big tech companies, advertisers, data traders and governments. Instead, it runs on iodéOS as the operating system - and Ubuntu Touch will also be available to choose from.

Reveal as little data as possible

On average, an Android smartphone sends data to Google 90 times a day and an iPhone communicates with 51 servers per hour. Brax quotes computer scientist Professor Douglas Schmidt from Vanderbilt University. Brax3 with iodéOS does not have this intensive home communication. With Brax's servers, data protection takes centre stage.

The Brax3 has an integrated adblocker and shows which data connections are available. The smartphone does not search with Google, but uses alternatives such as Ecosia, Metager, Qwant and others. Of course, a Google account is not required to use the Brax.

The Brax3 also has an FM radio on board.

Source: Brax Technologies

As it is still intended to be a smartphone, there are of course apps on the Brax3. You can find a list of apps compatible with iodéOS here. With the apps installed, you can see how nosy they are and restrict their access. Knowing your location can be very helpful. However, the smartphone does not use Google's location services for this, but the Lunar Network of several space agencies.

Delivery planned for March 2025

The Indiegogo campaign for the Brax3 runs until 19 December 2024, where the smartphone is available for 285 euros. It will later cost 400 euros. The price includes lifetime use of iodéOS Premium, which strengthens data protection. The manufacturer is planning delivery for March 2025.

The back of the Brax3 is transparent.

Source: Brax Technologies

The Brax3 should also support the installation of Ubuntu Touch. However, the manufacturer has already announced in advance that this will probably not be the case at launch.

The key data of the Brax3 at a glance:

Display: 6.56 inch HD+, 90 Hertz

Chip set: Mediatek Dimensity 6300

Memory: 8 GB

Storage space: 256 GB + microSD

Operating system: iodéOS, based on Android 14

Cameras: 50-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel front camera

Battery: 5000 mAh, charging with 10 watts

SIM: Dual SIM + eSIM

Standards: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G and 3.5 mm connection

A mediocre chipset with the older Wi-Fi 5 standard and Bluetooth 5.2, but already 5G. There is also plenty of storage space and a large battery, but it charges slowly. The SIM options are numerous and the main camera is hopefully usable. The Brax3 looks more attractive to me than the MC02 in terms of price and features: