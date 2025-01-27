This housing folds around your PC components

Folding instead of screws. With the Model 0 Flamingo, "Geometric Future" brings a PC case for the living room with a difference.

You usually build PC components into an enclosure. The Model 0 Flamingo, on the other hand, folds around your components. With this, manufacturer Geometric Future is taking a new approach that enables a PC case with a capacity of three litres.

For the living room

The manufacturer advertises the case for use in the living room. The black finish with orange-coloured details makes it look sleek. Thanks to its small dimensions of 208 x 206 x 81 millimetres, it looks inconspicuous and also fits into small TV furniture, for example. It can be positioned horizontally or vertically.

When open, the housing resembles an unfolded cube. You install your Mini-ITX mainboard on the base and then fold the sides and lid over it. Magnets hold everything in place.

Like a Playstation, the Model 0 Flamingo can stand vertically or horizontally.

Source: Geometric Future

No room for a dedicated graphics card

The Flamingo only fits a mini-ITX mainboard and the manufacturer supplies a 200-watt power supply unit. There is no room for a dedicated graphics card, so you have to make use of the graphics unit integrated on the CPU. However, gaming less demanding games in 1080p resolution should be possible with a Ryzen 7 8700G.

An air cooler with a maximum height of 60 millimetres cools the CPU. To ensure it can draw in enough air, the Flamingo has a grille above it. Further ventilation slots are located on the sides.

When it comes to materials, Geometric Future has opted for steel with an Alcantara-like finish. The Model 0 Flamingo will officially go on sale from 30 January, the price is still unknown. The case is not available in our shop for the time being.

Personally, I don't particularly like the look of the Flamingo. But I think the folding idea is great, especially for a mini-ITX build where space is always at a premium. I hope that Geometric Future or other manufacturers will continue to experiment with this system and that cases will soon be released that also offer space for a dedicated graphics card.

What do you think? Is the folding system a great innovation or an unnecessary gimmick?