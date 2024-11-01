This is what a shimmer powder for 190 euros looks like

This powder is the epitome of extra. With the "1969 Makeup Clutch", Rabanne has launched the most expensive highlighter I have ever come across.

I always thought that Hermès took the cake with the 140 francs the fashion house charges for its highlighter. But the bird is still alive and Rabanne has reloaded the gun. Aimed, hit! The new product in her beauty line costs a whopping 190 euros. That makes it the most expensive highlighter I've ever seen. And the most extravagant.

If you want, you can wear the powder around your neck like a bag. I've never felt the need, but it's good to know that it works.

Source: Rabanne Golden accents on the face.

The case of the yellow-gold shimmer powder is visually modelled on Rabanne's handmade "1969 Bag". The bag used to have a scaled look and was made from strings of steel plates; today, the characteristic metal discs are made from lightweight aluminium. The bag is now available in various designs and is constantly being reinterpreted by the fashion house.

So much for the muse behind the "1969 Makeup Clutch". Incidentally, it is only available in a limited edition, making it a collector's item for beauty and/or Rabanne fans.

The Luminiser has a chain to hang around your neck and three pendants with which you can adorn the beauty product. It's just cheeky that you have to buy these charms individually and separately. For 29 euros a piece. In contrast to the gold powder, I can at least get something out of the colourful stones. They really make a statement in contrast to the gold.

The Rabanne make-up range is not yet available in Switzerland